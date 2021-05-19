It’s the penultimate game of the season and Liverpool are at Burnley for a must-win in the top-four race in front of 3,500 fans. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Turf Moor is 8.15pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Teams

Burnley: Norris; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmunsson, Wood

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Barnes, Rodriguez, Pieters, Vydra, Nartey, Dunne, Richardson, Driscoll-Glennon

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R. Williams, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Koumetio, N. Williams, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below: