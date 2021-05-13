Liverpool visit Man United in the Premier League this evening, in what is a must-win game for the Reds. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Old Trafford is 8.15pm (BST), the referee is Anthony Taylor.
Henry Jackson is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 or use the comments section below.
Teams
Man United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani
Subs: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Telles, B.Williams, Matic, Mata, Van de Beek, Diallo, Greenwood
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R.Williams, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Jota, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Tsimikas, N.Williams, Jones, Woodburn, Shaqiri, Mane, Origi
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments