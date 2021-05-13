Liverpool visit Man United in the Premier League this evening, in what is a must-win game for the Reds. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Old Trafford is 8.15pm (BST), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Henry Jackson is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 or use the comments section below.

Teams

Man United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani

Subs: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Telles, B.Williams, Matic, Mata, Van de Beek, Diallo, Greenwood

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R.Williams, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Tsimikas, N.Williams, Jones, Woodburn, Shaqiri, Mane, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below: