Liverpool fans enjoyed Alberto Moreno’s message to them after sinking Man United

Alberto Moreno was in a celebratory mood as his side downed Man United in the Europa League final, with his social media posts a vessel for a message to Liverpool fans.

The former Reds left-back was a second-half substitute for Villarreal on Wednesday night and he scored a penalty in the dramatic shootout that ended when David de Gea’s effort was saved.

It came after regular and extra-time ended 1-1, and the result was one that saw the Spanish side clinch their first major honour, with the celebrations living up to just that.

It is the second time Moreno has won the competition, the first with Sevilla, and it came five years after Liverpool’s defeat in the showpiece and two years after the Champions League triumph.

But the victory over Man United saw Moreno readily take to Instagram post-match, where he had a celebratory message or two for those of the Liverpool persuasion.

“For all the fans of Liverpool, vamos! Man United, get out. Get out, Man United!” he joyously exclaimed.

“You’ll never walk alone, siempre [always]. Liverpool siempre, in my heart.”

His passion for Villarreal was undisputed, as was his ties with Liverpool and the importance of plotting Man United‘s downfall – to which fans were delighted with as once a Red, always a Red:

It’s the ending to the game that all Reds had wanted and it was a fitting finale to the campaign for Moreno, as he only returned to the pitch in April after an ACL injury at the start of 2020/21.

Well in, Albie Moreno.

