LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 8, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans single out duo for praise after “desperately needed” win

Alisson and Thiago were singled out for praise after stamping their authority on a much-needed 2-0 win for Liverpool, with top-four hopes boosted against Southampton.

Liverpool 2-0 Southampton

Premier League (34), Anfield
May 8, 2021

Goals: Mane 31′, Thiago 90′

The Reds’ return to Premier League after a fortnight off looked to be heading towards a familiar ending, unable to capitalise on Sadio Mane‘s first-half header.

But Thiago stepped up with his first goal for the club to clinch a vital victory, and after Leicester and Tottenham both lost earlier in the weekend, hopes remain of a top-four finish.

That dominated discussion on social after the Reds’ 2-0 win at Anfield, along with praise for Alisson and Thiago.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

 

Alisson was praised for a record-breaking display…


Alisson made a mistake, but his saves were what kept us in the game, MOTM for me.”

Aditya Vikram Singh on Facebook.




 

Thiago’s first goal saw him hailed…


“Chuffed for Thiago. Very similar goal to Trent a few weeks ago.”

Adam McAllister on Facebook.


“Nice to see Thiago break his duck with a goal of such significance!”

NorseDweller in the comments.


 

And sights have been set back on the top four…


“Desperately needed. For the team and the players. YNWA”

Carl Savage on Facebook.

“1 down, 4 to go”

HendoShuffle in the comments.

