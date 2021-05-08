Alisson and Thiago were singled out for praise after stamping their authority on a much-needed 2-0 win for Liverpool, with top-four hopes boosted against Southampton.

Liverpool 2-0 Southampton

Premier League (34), Anfield

May 8, 2021

Goals: Mane 31′, Thiago 90′

The Reds’ return to Premier League after a fortnight off looked to be heading towards a familiar ending, unable to capitalise on Sadio Mane‘s first-half header.

But Thiago stepped up with his first goal for the club to clinch a vital victory, and after Leicester and Tottenham both lost earlier in the weekend, hopes remain of a top-four finish.

That dominated discussion on social after the Reds’ 2-0 win at Anfield, along with praise for Alisson and Thiago.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

Alisson was praised for a record-breaking display…

Alisson Becker was immense tonight. Best in the Premier League at what he does. — Wilco? (@KIopptinho) May 8, 2021





“Alisson made a mistake, but his saves were what kept us in the game, MOTM for me.” – Aditya Vikram Singh on Facebook.

Apart from that mad little moment before Alisson has been back to his very best tonight — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) May 8, 2021





Alisson and Phillips the standouts there. Can’t see us getting top four but at least they’ve kept the pressure on a bit. Up the pretty shit but still hanging on in there Reds. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) May 8, 2021





Alisson made 6 saves tonight – the most he's ever made in a Premier League game. The last Liverpool goalkeeper to make as many in a league match while also keeping a clean sheet was Pepe Reina v Wigan in March 2013 (also 6). #LFC #LIVSOU — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) May 8, 2021





Alisson has saved our ass for the last 3-4 games — ? (@_Riddxck) May 8, 2021

Thiago’s first goal saw him hailed…

That is quite the time and match situation for Thiago to get his first Liverpool goal — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) May 8, 2021





Thiago finds the corner with a great finish. He'll be a fan-favourite at LFC once supporters can get in to see him. #LIVSOU — James Nalton (@JDNalton) May 8, 2021

“Chuffed for Thiago. Very similar goal to Trent a few weeks ago.” – Adam McAllister on Facebook.

Further proof Thiago should have stayed on vs Newcastle. Not only because of that class goal, but his work rate and composure too. What a class strike too, didn't even have to look at the goal — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) May 8, 2021





“Nice to see Thiago break his duck with a goal of such significance!” – NorseDweller in the comments.

Worth the wait from Thiago, that. And so important to wrap up the points. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) May 8, 2021





Thiago I love you — Fnatic Tekkz (@Tekkz) May 8, 2021

And sights have been set back on the top four…

#LFC somehow still in the hunt for top four at the end of this testing season but, without wishing to be too negative, they are surely going to have to play better than this if they are to do it. Still missing and giving up way too many chances. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) May 8, 2021





One of those rare occurrences: a Liverpool home win by two clear goals. Record at Anfield in Premier League matches in 2021 for goals scored reads: 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 2. Somehow they remain on the fringe of the top four fight. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) May 8, 2021

“Desperately needed. For the team and the players. YNWA” – Carl Savage on Facebook.

Scoring a late goal to clinch a win rather than concede one to blow three points is what Liverpool have needed to do for weeks. Much needed win in a must-win game, up the Reds #LFC #LIVSOU — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) May 8, 2021

“1 down, 4 to go” – HendoShuffle in the comments.