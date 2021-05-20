Liverpool FC have officially unveiled their new home kit for the 2021/22 season, with it to be worn for the final game of this season on Sunday at Anfield.

This is the second home shirt to be designed by Nike, and LFC say it is inspired by the 1964 season, during which time the Reds were under the management of Bill Shankly.

In 1964, LFC introduced a full red kit for the first time in the club’s history on the basis it would provide them with a psychological edge, with Shankly famously saying that ‘red is for danger and red is for power’.

Inspired directly by that decision, the men’s and women’s team will be walking on to the pitch with a full red kit detailed with bolted pinstripes and bright crimson sleeve cuffs and neckline – representing power, energy and danger.

The LFC logo, shirt sponsors and Nike logo are in a ‘fossil’ white colour – with Standard Chartered having changed their logo recently.

The green neck tape features a thread of stripes which are ever-present in the home collection.

On the shirt, Virgil Van Dijk said: “It’s lovely to see the perfect blend of our heritage and Nike’s jersey innovation for our home kit. Being part of the swoosh family for years, they’ve been at the forefront of sustainable design, and it goes a long way into making our sport a greener one. I can’t wait for the fans to see it in person.”

This will be the Reds’ most sustainable kit yet, with the shirts that players will wear on the pitch as well as the replica jerseys for the fans having been constructed with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles.

Plastic bottles are collected, cleaned and melted down to produce a high-quality yarn for manufacturing and is part of Nike’s wider Move to Zero initiative, with football apparel leading the way in sustainability.

The new kit and selected training kit are available for pre-order online from the official Liverpool FC online store and will go on general sale for purchase in-store and online from Thursday 3 June.

As with previous seasons, the club is offering a 10% discount off the price of the home shirt to all LFC official members. New for this season, the Reds are extending this offer to key workers via Blue Light Card and Network Digital, and also to students via Student Beans.

Fans who purchase any home shirt before 9am on 7 June will also receive a £10 Liverpool FC retail voucher to spend in store or online in July.

The 2021/22 Liverpool FC home kit will be worn for the first time against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

* To purchase the new kit, click here.