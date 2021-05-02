Liverpool have insisted “public safety must be the number one factor” after the decision was taken to postpone Sunday evening’s Premier League clash at Man United.

Just over an hour after the intended kickoff time, it was confirmed that Man United vs. Liverpool has been postponed due to safety concerns.

With protests continuing outside Old Trafford, following an earlier breach of the stadium that saw United fans gather on the pitch, neither side travelled on the advice of local authorities.

Talks are ongoing over the new date and kickoff time for the fixture, and Liverpool have now released a statement reiterating their backing of the decision:

“Liverpool Football Club was in full agreement with the decision to postpone today’s fixture as a result of ongoing events at Old Trafford and the surrounding area. “It is our position that public safety must be the number one factor in any such decision, with the ability to provide a secure environment for the participants, staff and officials being a particular priority. “It was clearly not possible for this to be guaranteed today due to a situation which escalated rapidly. “We will continue to have dialogue with Manchester United, the Premier League and the local authorities to find a suitable date to reschedule. “As soon as we have this information we will update our supporters accordingly.”

It could be that the game is now to be held on Monday evening, with United set to travel to Roma for their Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday.

Both Liverpool and United will be back in Premier League action next weekend, too, with the Reds hosting Southampton on Saturday night.