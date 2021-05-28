Liverpool hope to raise £58m by selling 4 fringe players this summer

The value of outgoings this summer could play a major role in Liverpool’s incomings and four fringe players have been valued at a total of £58 million.

The Reds are soon to tie up their first signing in Ibrahima Konate, bolstering the defensive ranks straight off the bat after triggering his £36 million release clause.

The Frenchman is not to be the only addition this summer, but funds accumulated from sales could play a key role in the targets the Reds pursue.

After no permanent switch for the right fee last summer, the likes of Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic will look to be moved on after another season on loan with Cardiff and Porto respectively.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce has reported the club retain values of £15 million for each player.

Wilson has only made two senior appearances for the club amid five different loan spells, while Grujic has featured 16 times in and around four loan spells with three clubs.

Fellow loanee, Taiwo Awoniyi also has a sale listing of £8 million despite having finally been given a UK work permit after six years on the club’s books.

The 23-year-old forward has already attracted interest from the Championship’s Fulham, West Brom and Stoke while his time with Union Berlin has also seen Wolfburg and Stuttgart credited with interest.

While not short on suitors, the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is still being felt and Michael Edwards will have his work cut out for him as looks to conjure up more magic in the transfer window.

And securing the £20 million Divock Origi is valued at will also be no easy feat despite holding a place in Liverpool’s history books and his cult hero status.

Origi featured for only 536 minutes this season despite the topsy-turvy form of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino and after seven years at the club, largely on the periphery, now appears the right time to move on.

It would leave a hole to fill in the squad to which the accumulative funds will be key to addressing, where further departures of Loris Karius, Sheyi Ojo, Ben Woodburn and Liam Millar could also assist.