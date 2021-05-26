Liverpool are claimed to be making a “last-ditch push” to sign Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, despite Bayer Leverkusen closing in on a deal for the teenager.

Issahaku is currently playing for Steadfast FC in the Ghanain second tier, but has already earned a call-up to the Ghana national team.

Part of the Black Stars squad for their March clashes with South Africa and Sao Tome, the 17-year-old was unused for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers but did feature in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Uzbekistan, scoring the consolation goal.

He has already agreed a sponsorship deal with Nike, and is currently in Germany as he holds talks with Bayer Leverkusen ahead of a proposed move worth around £2 million.

However, Goal‘s Prince Narkortu Teye reports that Liverpool are among the clubs making a “last-ditch push” for the young forward, as “a final agreement is yet to be reached” with Leverkusen.

Dortmund and Basel are also named as suitors, and links have previously been made with Udinese, Nordsjaelland and Red Bull Salzburg, while the president of Steadfast FC has also revealed approaches from Switzerland and Qatar.

Issahaku only turned 17 in March, and therefore would not be eligible for an immediate move to Merseyside under new post-Brexit rules against signing foreign players under the age of 18.

Liverpool appear to have already found a way around these, however, with Hungarian brothers Patrik Farkas, 14, and Erik Farkas, 11, revealing they had signed terms with the club last week.

Meanwhile, the Daily Record report that Hibernian striker Ethan Laidlaw, 16, has been training at Kirkby this week as part of a trial with the Reds.

The club signed youngsters Kaide Gordon, 16, Callum Scanlon, 15, and Stefan Bajcetic, 16, around the turn of the year, with Bajcetic arriving just before the Brexit deadline.

The 19-year-old Nordsjaelland winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has also been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks, though he is unlikely to face any issues in securing a deal.