Liverpool players all send the same message with top 4 “in our hands”

There was a clear message of “one to go” for Liverpool as they put themselves in the driver’s seat for a top-four spot come the end of the season thanks to their 3-0 win at Burnley.

Among the fans, the nerves would have been aplenty. Another win was needed at Turf Moor and that’s just what we got.

With the race for Champions League football going to the wire, victory was a must and a healthy buffer a bonus, which Nat Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain provided after Roberto Firmino‘s opener.

The result pushed Jurgen Klopp‘s side back into the top four for the first time since February, where their fate is in their hands in front of 10,000 fans at Anfield against Crystal Palace.

An occasion Andy Robertson is savouring, “We have seen over the last couple of weeks how big fans are in football. Maybe we took it for granted – we will never do that again.”

And the hope will be that the Liverpool faithful can help propel the Reds to their fifth league victory in a row and cap off a rollercoaster ride of a season by securing Champions League football.

Klopp has readily spoken of the run-in as a serious of finals and now the grand final is upon us on Sunday, and the message of “one last push” came loud and clear post-match from the likes of Robertson, Firmino and Rhys Williams:

There was a welcome celebration for Phillips and Ox after they each notched a milestone goal, but they too had their eyes on the bigger prize:

That 3,500 Burnley fans were in attendance was welcomed by James Milner, even if they primarily directed boos Liverpool’s way:

But focus never shifted too far away from the return to Anfield on Sunday in front of 10,000 Reds:

That Liverpool are in this position after seemingly throwing away the chance time and time again speaks volumes about the spirit that underpins this team.

Everything was thrown at the Reds to stop them in their tracks to make up what has been a miserable campaign, but that an Anfield with fans could witness the final piece slotting into place is ideal.

One to go. Let’s do this, Liverpool!