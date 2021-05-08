Mohamed Salah could hit a goal milestone this evening against Southampton, with Liverpool four shy of another big Premier League target under Jurgen Klopp.

Salah’s next goal will be his 30th of the season. He has made 46 appearances during this campaign.

He could become the first Liverpool player ever to score in four successive Anfield league games against Southampton, having scored five goals in the previous three.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are four goals short of registering 450 in the league under Klopp.

Unbeaten Reds

Liverpool go into this game unbeaten in the last five league fixtures – the second-longest current run of any team in the top division.

They are also unbeaten in their last six at home to Southampton in the league and have lost one of their last nine meetings at Anfield in the top flight.

The Reds have scored 17 goals in the last seven league encounters with Southampton, while they have conceded three times in the last nine, home and away.

Saints’ decline

Since the win over Liverpool in January, Southampton have won just two of 16 league games – at Sheffield United and the 3-2 home win over Burnley when they came from two goals down to win.

They have won four away from home in the league all season – 1-0 at Burnley, 4-3 at Aston Villa, 2-1 at Brighton and 2-0 at Sheffield United.

They have failed to score in the final 20 minutes of any league game since December – 21 games.

Furthermore, Saints have taken eight points from their last 16 league fixtures and have lost 23 points from winning positions, more than any other team in the Premier League.

Sign him up

The last three league goals scored by Southampton at Anfield have all come from players who went on to play for Liverpool.

Those were Dejan Lovren in 2013, Nathaniel Clyne a year later and Sadio Mane in 2015.

Mane is the last Southampton player to score against Liverpool in both league clashes of a season, doing so in 2015/16.

Goal gaping

Southampton have conceded 15 goals in their last six league outings.

Overall this season, they have conceded 38 away goals in the league – the most of any top-flight team.

Tonight’s referee

Kevin Friend took charge of the meeting on this ground last season.

Has taken charge of five Liverpool games this season – all at Anfield. The Reds have won just one.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 29, Mane 13, Jota 12, Firmino 6, Jones 4, Minamino 4, own goals 4, Wijnaldum 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1

Southampton: Ings 11, Ward-Prowse 9, Adams 7, Armstrong 5, Redmond 4, Vestergaard 3, Djenepo 2, Minamino 2, Walcott 2, Bednarek 1, N’Lundulu 1, Romeu 1, own goals 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).