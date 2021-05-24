LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool players on a lap of honour after the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“Next year we’re coming back for trophies” – Liverpool’s end-of-season vow

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

After the relief of Liverpool’s third-placed finish in the Premier League, Trent Alexander-Arnold has vowed that “next year we’re coming back for trophies.”

The Reds overcame a miserable campaign of injuries to eventually finish above Chelsea and Leicester in third, having produced a 10-game unbeaten run to end the season.

Five wins in a row sealed the perfect climax, with Sadio Mane scoring twice to put Crystal Palace to the sword on the final day.

It is a stark contrast to the previous term’s title win, but Jurgen Klopp and his players will relish their achievement having battled against the odds to finish only five points behind second-placed Man United.

Next season should be a different matter entirely, with the injured likes of Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip to return, and this is clearly the belief within the squad.

Alexander-Arnold led the rallying cry on social media, with Liverpool eyeing silverware in 2021/22, pushed on by the return of supporters to Anfield and beyond:

With 10,000 supporters roaring the Reds onto victory on Sunday, it gave a glimpse of the impact a full Anfield can have on Klopp’s side, and it was not overlooked.

The hope will be that Liverpool’s home will be back to capacity by the time the new campaign starts, with James Milner, Thiago and Andy Robertson among those to recognise its importance:

It could be a changed Liverpool side that takes to the field next season, with Gini Wijnaldum already confirmed to be departing and no doubt needing a replacement.

But their objectives will remain the same, and after a short break for the summer, Klopp can start to plot an assault on the Premier League and Champions League once again.

home21-robertson
home21-fabino
home21-vandijk
home-21-womens
Previous
Next

Liverpool's 2021/22 home kit has arrived!

Inspired by Shankly’s 1964 season and made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, the new Liverpool home kit for 2021/22 is available to pre-order today!

SHOP NOW
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments