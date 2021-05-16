The season is over for Ozan Kabak as he joins the long list of centre-backs to be ruled out of action through injury, leaving questions marks over his future at Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has been out of commission since the days following the postponement of the Man United fixture earlier in the month, picking up a muscle injury in training.

It means he has missed the last three games and with only seven days remaining in the campaign, he is not to return to fitness in time.

“Ozan, no. Nobody is coming back from long-term injuries [this season],” Klopp told reporters after the win at the Hawthorns.

He will, therefore, miss the final two games as Liverpool push for a top-four spot which was kept alive thanks to a dramatic stoppage-time header from Alisson.

The Turk joins Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Naby Keita and most recently Diogo Jota in being ruled out for the season.

Kabak joined on deadline day in January and has since made 13 appearances, but Liverpool’s desire to trigger his £18 million buyout from Schalke this summer remains to be seen.

In the immediate context, it’s another blow when the pressure is mounting as he is to be joined by Jota in the medical room after a foot injury picked up against Man United.

“Diogo I don’t know [extent]. Not too serious, see how it heals. Little bone in the foot. In a boot for two weeks now,” the manager added on the No. 20.

While his initial assessment suggested he could recover in time to represent Portugal at the Euros next month, Klopp’s latest comments throw that in doubt if a moon boot is to be worn for two weeks.

It will be a race against time with Portugal’s first match coming on June 15, and while Liverpool would not purposely hold him back caution will no doubt be considered in the aftermath of this season.