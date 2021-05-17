It all comes down to the final week as Liverpool prepare for two decisive games in the Premier League, vying with Leicester and Chelsea for a place in the top four.

Victory over West Brom on Sunday was essential, and a late, late winner from Alisson has kept the Reds in with a hope of reaching next season’s Champions League.

While the crumble of Liverpool’s title defence was disappointing, given the circumstances it is understandable, and with the right preparation, Jurgen Klopp will look to challenge again next season.

For now, the focus is on finishing in the top four, which would be seen as a big achievement following the events of 2020/21.

Leicester and Chelsea are the Reds’ rivals for a place behind champions Man City and second-placed Man United, and their upcoming fixture could ultimately decide the battle.

Here’s how it all looks for Liverpool in the final week of the season.

The table as it stands

Who plays when?

Liverpool

Burnley (A) – Wednesday, May 19 – 8.15pm

– Wednesday, May 19 – 8.15pm Crystal Palace (H) – Sunday, May 23 – 4pm

Leicester

Chelsea (A) – Tuesday, May 18 – 8.15pm

– Tuesday, May 18 – 8.15pm Tottenham (H) – Sunday, May 23 – 4pm

Chelsea

Leicester (H) – Tuesday, May 18 – 8.15pm

– Tuesday, May 18 – 8.15pm Aston Villa (A) – Sunday, May 23 – 4pm

What happens after Chelsea vs. Leicester?

If Liverpool win both of their two games, and Leicester and Chelsea also win on the final day, here’s how the result of Chelsea vs. Leicester on Tuesday night would impact the table:

If Leicester beat Chelsea

If Chelsea finish outside of top four and win Champions League, five English teams qualify

If Chelsea beat Leicester

Liverpool would finish above Leicester on goal difference by virtue of four wins

Small chance of Leicester picking up goal difference; would need big swing vs. Spurs

If Chelsea and Leicester draw

If Chelsea finish outside of top four and win Champions League, five English teams qualify

So what can Liverpool expect?

The most obvious factor is that the Reds need to win against both Burnley and Palace to give themselves the best chance of finishing in the top four.

But the fact Chelsea and Leicester play the night before could give them a better indication of what is required to finish fourth or even third.

Klopp will not underestimate the challenge against either Sean Dyche’s Burnley or Roy Hodgson’s Palace, despite the Clarets not having won at home since January 27 and 10,000 fans being present at Anfield on the final day.

The struggle to overcome West Brom will be a warning sign, particularly as it required divine intervention from Alisson in order to do so.

However, the reality is that Liverpool have their top-four fate in their own hands, and all eyes will be on Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to see the latest twist in the tale.