The best of the photos from Liverpool’s win at Old Trafford

Liverpool recorded their first win at Old Trafford since 2014, coming from behind to claim a key victory in the race for a top-four finish.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were well aware that they had to win their rescheduled match away to their bitter rivals, and they duly delivered.

Liverpool’s players wore pre-match shirts in tribute to nine-year-old Reds fan Jordan Banks, who tragically passed away earlier in the week after being struck by lightning.

It was a touching gesture and the players produced a performance that Jordan would have been proud of.

Bruno Fernandes had already given United the lead when VAR took centre stage, with Anthony Taylor awarding the Reds a penalty after Eric Bailly fouled Nat Phillips. The Greater Manchester referee then ran to the monitor and changed his decision.

Fortunately, Diogo Jota equalised soon after, before Roberto Firmino powered home a header to give the visitors a 2-1 half-time lead.

We haven’t seen that smile and those pearly whites nearly enough this season…

It didn’t take long for Liverpool to go 3-1 up after the interval, with Firmino pouncing on an error by Dean Henderson.

Kung Fu Bobby is definitely our favourite Bobby.

It was left to Salah to seal the win in stoppage time and he was clearly delighted, before a nice embrace with assist-maker Curtis Jones.

After the final whistle, Klopp looked delighted with Phillips and Rhys Williams, both of whom did admirably at the heart of Liverpool’s defence, against dangerous attacking players.

Next up for Liverpool is Sunday’s trip to West Brom (4.30pm BST), which simply must result in another Reds victory.