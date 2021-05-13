This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

The best of the photos from Liverpool’s win at Old Trafford

Liverpool recorded their first win at Old Trafford since 2014, coming from behind to claim a key victory in the race for a top-four finish.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were well aware that they had to win their rescheduled match away to their bitter rivals, and they duly delivered.

Liverpool’s players wore pre-match shirts in tribute to nine-year-old Reds fan Jordan Banks, who tragically passed away earlier in the week after being struck by lightning.

It was a touching gesture and the players produced a performance that Jordan would have been proud of.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 13, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker, wearing a t-shirt "7 Jordan" in tribute to 9-year-old Jordan Banks who was killed by a lightning strike whilst playing football, during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Bruno Fernandes had already given United the lead when VAR took centre stage, with Anthony Taylor awarding the Reds a penalty after Eric Bailly fouled Nat Phillips. The Greater Manchester referee then ran to the monitor and changed his decision.

Fortunately, Diogo Jota equalised soon after, before Roberto Firmino powered home a header to give the visitors a 2-1 half-time lead.

We haven’t seen that smile and those pearly whites nearly enough this season…

2FN37JJ Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Thursday May 13, 2021.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 13, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It didn’t take long for Liverpool to go 3-1 up after the interval, with Firmino pouncing on an error by Dean Henderson.

Kung Fu Bobby is definitely our favourite Bobby.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 13, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the third goal, his second of the game, during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 13, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (C) celebrates with team-mates Mohamed Salah (L) and Diogo Jota (R) after scoring the third goal, his second of the game, during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was left to Salah to seal the win in stoppage time and he was clearly delighted, before a nice embrace with assist-maker Curtis Jones.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 13, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 13, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates with team-mate Curtis Jones after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After the final whistle, Klopp looked delighted with Phillips and Rhys Williams, both of whom did admirably at the heart of Liverpool’s defence, against dangerous attacking players.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson (left), Rhys Williams (centre) and Nathaniel Phillips celebrate after the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Thursday May 13, 2021.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 13, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates with Rhys Williams after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 4-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Next up for Liverpool is Sunday’s trip to West Brom (4.30pm BST), which simply must result in another Reds victory.

