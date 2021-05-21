Jurgen Klopp knows not to expect everything to go Liverpool’s way on Sunday, but is relishing the return of 10,000 fans at Anfield to help his side get over the line.

The final day of this long and turbulent season is now upon us, with just three more points required to secure the unlikeliest of top four spots.

The visit of Crystal Palace will be an occasion to savour with some of the Reds faithful able to walk back through the turnstiles, on a day which coincides with Roy Hodgson’s farewell to the Eagles.

And while Liverpool have momentum on their side, Klopp is not counting his chickens before they hatch as he is expecting a performance from the visitors that will make for a tough afternoon.

“Nobody should expect the perfect game, like in the sense of an early lead and all these kind of things. You have to fight for it,” Klopp told reporters.

“I respect Crystal Palace too much, what they want to give Roy [Hodgson] in his last game maybe as a manager.

“I am pretty sure they want to give their absolute everything, rightly so, like the last few opponents did as well. Yes, it will still be a tough cookie.

“And it’s an interesting one because obviously, we have supporters back.

“I would like to use the opportunity to welcome them all, you cannot imagine how much I’m looking forward to seeing you all again – at least, 10,000 of you.

“But it’s really important with all the excitement we feel that we don’t lose patience after a minute or something like that if it’s not going in the right direction.

“We need the best support possible – very positive, very encouraging and all these kind of things – like we left each other, I don’t know when – feels like years ago!

“Let’s go with all we have, plus 10,000 positive crazy people in the stadium, can’t wait.”

It should be a memorable day for one of many reasons and securing top-four will be an almighty achievement considering the hurdles Liverpool have been forced to clear.