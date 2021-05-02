Liverpool are out to end a run of eight games without a win at Old Trafford today amid a race for European spots. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.

After an eight-day break, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are back in action and know a win is non-negotiable if they are to keep their very faint hopes for Champions League football alive.

A victory at Old Trafford would move the Reds within four points of fourth-placed Chelsea with four games remaining, improbable but not impossible to overcome.

But more than that, a confidence-boosting performance and result is what is needed after two late collapses back-to-back.

It won’t be easy against a United outfit who have lost just once in their last 22 games across all competitions, but Liverpool have the firepower now they just need the accuracy.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 1.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Man United vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Man United vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Telemundo and NBCSN in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Man United vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

