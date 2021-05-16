The objective remains the same, Liverpool must win at West Brom today to continue their top-four push. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.

The Reds broke their 2,615-day Old Trafford hoodoo last time out to move them one step closer to Europe’s top table next season, but there is still a lot of hard work ahead.

Jurgen Klopp knows the Baggies, who held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in December, are a dangerous prospect despite their confirmed relegation.

The pressure valve being released allows for risks to be taken and the Reds need to be up to the task at the Hawthorns to ensure they remain in top-four reckoning.

The ground has been fond of draws of late between the two teams, four in the last five, but only three points will do.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 1.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

West Brom vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

West Brom vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Telemundo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of West Brom vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

