Adam Lewis has sealed an early loan switch for the 2021/22 season, with the left-back making the move to Scottish football to represent Livingston FC.

The 21-year-old had a big learning experience in his first steps in his senior career in 2020/21, as he saw his first-ever loan spell with Amiens in France cut short.

He would then link up with League One’s Plymouth under the tutelage of former Liverpool youth player Ryan Lowe for the second half of the season.

Lewis would carve out a place in the side to feature 20 times, with outings at both left-back and left-wing back – where he was praised for his bouncebackability from mistakes.

But there is plenty to improve, “I want him to have a little bit more calmness and have a touch and then cross,” Lowe said during the season.

And he will now continue his development in the Scottish Premiership with Livingston in a season-long loan move, they finished the first phase of 2020/21 in fifth place.

The early move will allow Lewis to feature for his new team throughout pre-season to give him the best opportunity in forcing his way into manager David Martindale’s side, who is excited to have the youngster on board.

“I am excited to bring a player of Adam’s quality into the club. From the first phone call that led to me researching the player, I have had nothing but positivity about the lad,” Martindale told Livingston’s official website.

“I really like what I have seen from the footage and the opinions I have had back on the player have all been very good.

“It’s fantastic to be trusted with players of this calibre from one of the biggest football clubs in the world and hopefully this leads to further Liverpool FC prospects making their way up to Livingston FC.

“It’s a win-win for both parties as we get a player whom financially would not be on our radar and the player gets some much-needed game time to progress and enhance their development in a very competitive league.”

Lewis will see a number of familiar faces during his time in Scotland, primarily former youth manager Steven Gerrard and former academy player Ryan Kent and coach Michael Beale, all of whom will be defending their title with Rangers.