MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 19: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates with Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group F match between Portugal and Germany at Football Arena Munich on June 19, 2021 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Diogo Jota stars in Euro 2020’s best game & Shaqiri faces make-or-break moment

Round two of games is over and the middle fixtures almost ended with best game so far, with a Red playing a central role.

Portugal and Germany served up an attack fest worthy of a final itself, but both of them still have considerable work to do to ensure they even get out of the group stage at this point.

Sunday sees Euro 2020 head into the final round of group games – that means from now on it’s time to pick your fixture, with the final two matches in each group played at the same time.

It also means just two games today, with four to follow tomorrow.

 

Day nine talking points

  • Robin Gosens was a man possessed as Germany finally got their wing-backs in the right areas. One goal, another ruled out and two assists for the Atalanta man
  • Diogo Jota also impressed – he set up one and scored another, with his Portugal side losing 4-2
  • Alvaro Morata looked to have won our selected battle from yesterday’s edition, but Robert Lewandowski popped up with an equaliser to leave Spain needing a win in their last game to go through

 

Today’s fixtures

  • Switzerland vs Turkey, Group A, 5pm, ITV 4
  • Italy vs Wales, Group A, 5pm, ITV
  • Venezuela vs Ecuador, Group stage, Copa America, BBC iPlayer

 

Expectations on…

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - Tuesday, June 8, 2021: Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri during a training session at the Dalga Arena on day one of their UEFA Euro 2020 tournament. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Xherdan Shaqiri. The Swiss maestro has flickered into life but has also been taken off early by his manager and hampered by a system which sees Switzerland overrun easily.

They desperately need a win though and our Shaq is the man most capable and most frequent to step up for the national team.

A goal or assist from him will boost their chances; they have to beat Turkey to have a chance of the last 16.

 

Key battle to watch

Danny Ward has had a great tournament so far, making several big saves at vital times for Wales to keep them in games.

Just in case it comes down to it, he needs another good game against Italy who will likely dominate the 90 minutes, to ensure Wales’ goal difference is protected – or even so they can get another positive result.

Roberto Mancini might rotate, so Ward could face the Berardi-Immobile-Insigne trident, or some of Federico Chiesa, Andrea Belotti and Federico Bernardeschi.

Could be busy either way!

 

Fans are talking about…

Plenty of appreciation for Jota’s efforts from LFC fans and beyond…in particular with comparison to the showings of the other Portuguese players plying their trade in the northwest of England at club level.







 

Reds in action

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - Wednesday, June 16, 2021: Wales' Harry Wilson celebrates after the UEFA Euro 2020 Group A match between Turkey and Wales at the Baku Olympic Stadium. Wales won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Neco Williams and Harry Wilson will both hope for a bit more action for Wales, after making late sub appearances against Turkey.

The first bit of tournament experience is there though at least – now it’ll be about taking their chance in a game which doesn’t matter too much, as Wales should be through regardless of the result.

As mentioned, there’s much more riding on Shaqiri’s game against Turkey – where Ozan Kabak will likely be sub again.

 

Predictions

Italy to beat Wales by a goal or two; Switzerland to edge out Turkey then have to wait and see if it’s enough. A negative goal difference might not be, even with four points.

