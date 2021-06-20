Diogo Jota stars in Euro 2020’s best game & Shaqiri faces make-or-break moment

Round two of games is over and the middle fixtures almost ended with best game so far, with a Red playing a central role.

Portugal and Germany served up an attack fest worthy of a final itself, but both of them still have considerable work to do to ensure they even get out of the group stage at this point.

Sunday sees Euro 2020 head into the final round of group games – that means from now on it’s time to pick your fixture, with the final two matches in each group played at the same time.

It also means just two games today, with four to follow tomorrow.

Day nine talking points

Robin Gosens was a man possessed as Germany finally got their wing-backs in the right areas. One goal, another ruled out and two assists for the Atalanta man

Diogo Jota also impressed – he set up one and scored another, with his Portugal side losing 4-2

Alvaro Morata looked to have won our selected battle from yesterday’s edition, but Robert Lewandowski popped up with an equaliser to leave Spain needing a win in their last game to go through

Today’s fixtures

Switzerland vs Turkey, Group A, 5pm, ITV 4

Italy vs Wales, Group A, 5pm, ITV

Venezuela vs Ecuador, Group stage, Copa America, BBC iPlayer

Expectations on…

Xherdan Shaqiri. The Swiss maestro has flickered into life but has also been taken off early by his manager and hampered by a system which sees Switzerland overrun easily.

They desperately need a win though and our Shaq is the man most capable and most frequent to step up for the national team.

A goal or assist from him will boost their chances; they have to beat Turkey to have a chance of the last 16.

Key battle to watch

Danny Ward has had a great tournament so far, making several big saves at vital times for Wales to keep them in games.

Just in case it comes down to it, he needs another good game against Italy who will likely dominate the 90 minutes, to ensure Wales’ goal difference is protected – or even so they can get another positive result.

Roberto Mancini might rotate, so Ward could face the Berardi-Immobile-Insigne trident, or some of Federico Chiesa, Andrea Belotti and Federico Bernardeschi.

Could be busy either way!

Fans are talking about…

Plenty of appreciation for Jota’s efforts from LFC fans and beyond…in particular with comparison to the showings of the other Portuguese players plying their trade in the northwest of England at club level.

Ronaldo, Jota and Renato are allowed to get back on the bus and the rest can walk back to the hotel. — TC (@totalcristiano) June 19, 2021





Diogo Jota vs Germany ?? • 87% passing

• 13/15 passes

• 1 chance created

• 1 assist

• 3 shots (2nd in game)

• 1 goal

• 1/1 tackle Defeated but a goal & assist vs Germany ? pic.twitter.com/veiwIFBgK2 — LFC Stats (@LFCData) June 19, 2021





Jota and Ronaldo tried their best but Dias and Bruno's sabotage was simply too powerful — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) June 19, 2021





The positive evolution for ?? is the Duo CR7+JOTA now they play perfectly together.

Jota was criticized because he forgot CR7 in the 1st Game but he's very active, he defends, always fox in the box.

Problems are in the midfield & right-back.

?? is the best Attack just behind ?? pic.twitter.com/v2GFZNiFzi — #EURO2020 (@Twitugal) June 19, 2021





A point against France will likely be necessary, which was foreseeable. Jota’s goal could be vital to Portugal’s survival. Today’s fragilities need to be dissected, but France’s threats, while more plentiful, more easily mitigated by Portugal’s strengths. #EURO2020 — Eric Krakauer (@EricKrakauer) June 19, 2021





JOTA MASTERCLASS

Bruno ghosting yet again

Bernardo hooked

Diass disasterclass pic.twitter.com/N0Cf3ouK7Q — ? ²? (@LFCTanmay) June 19, 2021





Can't wait to see Jota playing for us next season. Hopefully he will remain fit and sound this time. — Sharaf Juhayr (@SharafJuhayr) June 19, 2021

Reds in action

Neco Williams and Harry Wilson will both hope for a bit more action for Wales, after making late sub appearances against Turkey.

The first bit of tournament experience is there though at least – now it’ll be about taking their chance in a game which doesn’t matter too much, as Wales should be through regardless of the result.

As mentioned, there’s much more riding on Shaqiri’s game against Turkey – where Ozan Kabak will likely be sub again.

Predictions

Italy to beat Wales by a goal or two; Switzerland to edge out Turkey then have to wait and see if it’s enough. A negative goal difference might not be, even with four points.