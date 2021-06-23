Ibrahima Konate has enjoyed a sendoff with his family prior to his move to Merseyside, and appears to have revealed his Liverpool shirt number in the process.

Konate is the first and – so far – only signing of the Reds’ summer, having swapped RB Leipzig for Liverpool in a deal worth £36 million.

The Frenchman arrives to bolster Jurgen Klopp‘s centre-back ranks, and could immediately take up a first-choice role as Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip work their way back from injury.

Having signed while with the France under-21s, before departing on his post-season holiday, Konate is yet to take part in media duties for his new club.

Liverpool are also yet to confirm his squad number, despite the new home kit going on sale on June 3 and likely many fans looking to get the new signing on their shirts.

However, a post from Konate’s brother, Siri, on Twitter, showing the 22-year-old in a pool, may have just revealed he will be wearing the No. 5.

The No. 5 was, obviously, last worn by Gini Wijnaldum, which explains why the club are yet to announce that Konate will inherit it, with the Dutchman still contracted until July 1.

It has also been worn by Daniel Agger, Milan Baros, Steve Staunton and Mark Wright in the Premier League era, and is different to the No. 6 he wore at Leipzig.

Siri Konate also shared a picture of his brother with a Liverpool cake, and even club-branded water bottles with a mockup of the centre-back wearing a Reds shirt printed on them:

And the young defender could be seen taking in the sounds of You’ll Never Walk Alone, clearly excited about the prospect of playing at Anfield for Klopp’s side:

Konate will be part of the first group back for pre-season, which is believed to start at Kirkby on July 12, and he can look to adjust quickly as part of the club’s warmup schedule.

No friendlies have been announced as of yet, but the Reds could return to Konate’s native France for a training camp later in the month.