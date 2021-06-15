Liverpool have been granted approval to expand the Anfield Road end, with work now underway on a £60 million redevelopment that will add around 7,000 seats to Anfield.

A council meeting was held on Tuesday morning to grant planning permission for the club’s new development, which will see the stadium’s capacity increase to around 61,000.

Liverpool City Council have now confirmed that permission has been given for Liverpool to begin work, with the new stand built behind the existing stand before its demolition.

Along with the expansion of the stand, the £60 million plan involves adding general admission concourses, hospitality lounges, a family fan zone, club offices, staff facilities, lighting, landscaping and associated infrastructure.

Anfield Road has been closed to the public for the duration, with the club providing for its rerouting around the perimeter of the new stand.

New pedestrian and cycle routes will be put in place on the edge of Stanley Park.

Liverpool have also received temporary permission to host up to six major events or concerts per year for five years, fewer than the 12 initially requested.

Work is expected to be completed by summer 2023, with the Reds to play their first campaign in front of an increased crowd in 2023/24, which is currently set to be Jurgen Klopp‘s final season with the club.





Designs for the new Anfield Road stand have been provided by KSS Architects, who also oversaw work on the Main Stand redevelopment and the new AXA Training Centre in Kirkby.

Anfield will become the third-largest stadium in the Premier League upon completion, with a capacity of 61,000 seeing it behind only the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Old Trafford.

Work will not affect usual matchday protocols, with the UK government set to allow full stadia in time for the start of next season.