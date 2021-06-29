Kylian Mbappe missed the crucial spot-kick as France were eliminated by Switzerland on penalties in the last 16 (Marko Djurica/AP)
Liverpool fans all said the same thing after Kylian Mbappe’s costly penalty miss

France exited Euro 2020 after a 5-4 penalty shootout loss to Switzerland on Monday, with Liverpool fans opening an invitation to Kylian Mbappe after his decisive miss.

With nothing to separate France and Switzerland in their 3-3 draw in Bucharest, it came down to spot-kicks following a pulsating 120 minutes of action.

It was a shootout that saw three centre-backs – Fabian Schar and Manuel Akanji for the Swiss, Presnel Kimpembe for France – step up and score, with every taker producing an excellent finish.

That was until Mbappe marched to the spot with the score poised at 5-4 in Switzerland’s favour, the PSG striker knowing it was him or bust.

Yann Sommer proved the hero, then, as he dived correctly to keep out the 22-year-old’s effort, which saw the world champions drop out of the Euros at the last-16 stage.

Mbappe trudged off the pitch as the fall guy, and will now head into a summer of speculation as he enters the final year of his deal with PSG on Thursday.

Liverpool are known to have an interest in the French talisman, but whether they can afford his reported £600,000-a-week wage demands on top of a potential £100 million transfer fee is another matter entirely.

That didn’t stop fans taking to social media to link his penalty miss with an imminent switch to Anfield, however…

In reality, it is unlikely Liverpool will be able to seal a deal for Mbappe this summer, though the young striker has expressed his admiration for Jurgen Klopp‘s side on a number of occasions.

The talk will continue, though, so long as there is interest from Anfield – which, given his generational quality, will remain throughout his career.

Mbappe is claimed to have informed PSG of his desire to leave the club, either this summer or on a free in 2022, so perhaps there is still cause to dream of France’s No. 10 playing in red.

