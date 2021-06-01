Nat Phillips‘ stock has never been higher following his unexpected rise to the fore at Liverpool this season, and it could lead to the 24-year-old centre-back being sold.

Phillips really came through for the Reds in 2020/21, with Fabinho the only player to feature more often at the heart of Jurgen Klopp‘s defence.

This came despite being left out of the initial Champions League squad having been on the brink of a loan move to Swansea back in October, with Phillips expected to find a new home away from Anfield.

Now, there is a new kind of uncertainty surrounding Phillips’ future, with Klopp faced with the decision of whether to retain him as a squad player or allow him to depart in pursuit of a regular starting spot elsewhere.

There is unlikely to be a shortage of suitors if Liverpool opt to sell the former Bolton youth, though they could well now be operating above Swansea’s station.

Clubs across the Premier League would be expected to register interest, particularly those in the bottom half such as Burnley, Brighton, Southampton, Crystal Palace and the newly promoted Watford.

And there could be a very tempting reason to sell if that is the case, with the Liverpool Echo‘s business of football expert Dave Powell suggesting Phillips’ value has rising dramatically.

At the start of the season he was seen as worth around £1.5 million, with this rising to a sizeable £10 million as result of his first-team exposure at Liverpool.

It is unclear how Powell has landed on his valuations, but it is not unlikely that Phillips could draw offers towards the eight-figure region, with the player he was in line to replace at Swansea a useful yardstick.

Joe Rodon left the Swans for Tottenham in a deal worth an initial £11 million last summer, with this potentially rising to £15 million.

The Wales international had not played Premier League football prior to joining Spurs, and had only played 54 times for Swansea following a loan spell with Cheltenham Town in League Two.

Though a year-and-a-half younger than Phillips, he still commanded a fee well over £10 million, and it can be argued that Liverpool’s No. 47 has justified this more than Rodon.

Powell also claims that Rhys Williams, who ended the season as Phillips’ centre-back partner, is now worth £5 million, though the youngster is rumoured to be heading towards a loan move, rather than a permanent exit.