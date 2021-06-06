In a typical summer we’d know Liverpool’s full pre-season schedule by now, but due to the ongoing pandemic we currently don’t have one fixture confirmed.
There are, though, plenty of other dates for the diary this summer – which sees seven Reds at the Euros and three at Copa America.
There’s also potentially Mo Salah at the Tokyo Olympics before the new Premier League season begins in August.
Liverpool have given those players not on international duty seven weeks off this summer, returning later than usual in July.
Jurgen Klopp‘s squad are expected to head to France or Austria – depending travel restrictions – in late July, and a friendly or two is to be expected there.
It’s also highly likely that at least one friendly will take place at Anfield before the new season begins.
Meanwhile, the summer transfer window continues to the end of August this year, not before the season starts.
Confirmed Dates
9 June – Premier League transfer window opens
11 June – Euro 2020 starts
13 June – Copa America starts
16 June – 2021/22 fixtures released
10 July – Copa America final
11 July – Euro 2020 final
12 July – Pre-season begins (players not at Euros/Copa)
14 August – New Premier League season begins
26 August – Champions League group stage draw
31 August – Transfer window closes
14/15 September – First Champions League fixture
Other Potential / Likely Dates
21 July to 7 August – Olympics Men’s Football – Salah included?
16 July – Potential first friendly vs. Tranmere
10 August – Potential friendly at Anfield
* This page will be updated when more dates are confirmed.
