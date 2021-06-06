In a typical summer we’d know Liverpool’s full pre-season schedule by now, but due to the ongoing pandemic we currently don’t have one fixture confirmed.

There are, though, plenty of other dates for the diary this summer – which sees seven Reds at the Euros and three at Copa America.

There’s also potentially Mo Salah at the Tokyo Olympics before the new Premier League season begins in August.

Liverpool have given those players not on international duty seven weeks off this summer, returning later than usual in July.

Jurgen Klopp‘s squad are expected to head to France or Austria – depending travel restrictions – in late July, and a friendly or two is to be expected there.

It’s also highly likely that at least one friendly will take place at Anfield before the new season begins.

Meanwhile, the summer transfer window continues to the end of August this year, not before the season starts.

Confirmed Dates

9 June – Premier League transfer window opens

11 June – Euro 2020 starts

13 June – Copa America starts

16 June – 2021/22 fixtures released

10 July – Copa America final

11 July – Euro 2020 final

12 July – Pre-season begins (players not at Euros/Copa)

14 August – New Premier League season begins

26 August – Champions League group stage draw

31 August – Transfer window closes

14/15 September – First Champions League fixture

Other Potential / Likely Dates

21 July to 7 August – Olympics Men’s Football – Salah included?

16 July – Potential first friendly vs. Tranmere

10 August – Potential friendly at Anfield

* This page will be updated when more dates are confirmed.