Liverpool’s first three games of the new Premier League season have all been moved for TV, including a Saturday evening kickoff for their campaign opener at Norwich.

The Reds learned their fixtures for 2021/22 on Wednesday morning, with the season set to begin with a trip to Carrow Road to take on the Championship winners.

With Brentford vs. Arsenal, Man United vs. Leeds, Tottenham vs. Man City and Leicester vs. Wolves among the opening-day games, however, it was unclear whether Liverpool’s game would be chosen for broadcast.

But it has now been confirmed that Norwich vs. Liverpool will kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday, August 14, to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Brentford’s first-ever Premier League game at home to Arsenal will be the curtain-raiser on Friday, August 13, with the Bees’ promotion through the playoffs making them the 50th team to compete in the current top flight.

The next two Liverpool games have also been rescheduled, with the visit of Burnley – which will hopefully be played in front of a full Anfield – to take place on Saturday, August 21, kicking off at 12.30pm on BT Sport.

It will be another 5.30pm start on Saturday, August 28 for Liverpool vs. Chelsea on Sky Sports, which pits two of the title favourites against each other.

This will then be followed by the first international break of the season from August 30 to September 8, before a return to play Leeds, which is currently scheduled for September 11 but is subject to change.

Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures, August