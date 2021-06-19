With one season in the rearview mirror and another on the horizon, eyes will be on the transfer dealings throughout the Premier League and Europe – when not on the Euros that is.

Liverpool have already landed their first signing of the summer with Ibrahima Konate the latest to join the defensive ranks, with more expected in due time.

With the financial implications of COVID-19 still prevalent, it will prove to be another rollercoaster summer as clubs search for bargains amid others looking to ease financial woes.

There could yet be some big moves, of which all should become clearer deeper into the summer.

But here’s everything you need to know.

When does it open and close?

It’s already open! For the Premier League, that is.

On June 9, clubs were able to commence their summer business and will be able to do so for a total of 12 weeks.

It will close on Tuesday, August 31 at 11pm BST – 17 days after season 2021/22 gets underway after the league reversed the move to see it end before a campaign starts.

What about the rest of Europe?

The remainder of Europe’s top five leagues in Germany, Spain, France and Italy will all see their window open on Thursday, July 1.

Like the Premier League, it will come to an end on August 31.

And Borussia Dortmund could find themselves in the spotlight with both Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho in demand.

What can we expect from Liverpool?

That business will be slow until near the end of the Euros, which comes to a close on July 11, with clubs no doubt eager to see their player thrive and be compensated accordingly.

While Liverpool will be looking to add to their ranks, the outgoings are likely to be key with Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino headlining first-team options with question marks over their future.

Moreover, valuable funds are hoped to be raised by Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson and Taiwo Awoniyi for upwards of a combined £38 million.

Loan moves will also be in the reckoning for the likes of Sepp van dan Berg and Leighton Clarkson.

Currently, the Reds have been linked with Florian Neuhaus, Youri Tielemans and Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini in the midfield department but it’s quiet on the attacker front – while only tentative ties emerged over Salzburg’s Patson Daka.

There are plenty of moving pieces this summer and the Reds will hope to make it a strong one ahead of another important season challenging for silverware.