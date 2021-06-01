Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad for the summer’s Euros, with the England manager making a surprise U-turn on the No. 66.

Southgate has whittled down his provisional 33-man group to an expanded 26 for the upcoming tournament, which takes place across Europe.

Mason Greenwood dropped out due to injury concerns, while the manager has cut Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Ben Godfrey, James Ward-Prowse, Jesse Lingard and Ollie Watkins.

Alexander-Arnold had been expected to miss out, which would have been a controversial decision, with the 22-year-old one of the best players in the world in his position and unique to any other player in the squad.

But Southgate has opted to include him, having previously left the right-back out for the March break, which is a shock call given widespread reports in the buildup.

The Reds defender will see it as a major boost, having threatened to fall behind Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James in the pecking order.

Jordan Henderson is included, too, despite not having played since February due to a groin injury, with the Liverpool captain expected to be fit to take part against Croatia (June 13), Scotland (June 18) and the Czech Republic (June 22) in Group D.

England will also take on Austria (tomorrow) and Romania (Sunday) in warmup friendlies at Middlesbrough‘s Riverside Stadium this week, which could see Henderson make his comeback.

The final of this summer’s Euros will be held on July 11, a day before Liverpool are due to report back to Kirkby for pre-season training.

As it stands, neither Alexander-Arnold or Henderson will not be part of the group on the first day back, with the likes of Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk pencilled in for initial tests on July 12.

England squad for the Euros

Goalkeepers: Pickford, D.Henderson, Johnstone

Defenders: Maguire, Coady, Stones, Mings, Alexander-Arnold, Walker, Trippier, James, Chilwell, Shaw

Midfielders: J.Henderson, Mount, Rice, Phillips, Bellingham

Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Sancho, Grealish, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sterling