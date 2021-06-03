Trent Alexander-Arnold OUT of Euros with thigh injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been dealt a cruel blow in the form of a thigh injury that is to end his Euro ambitions before they ever got off the ground.

The right-back had been handed a start by Gareth Southgate on Wednesday evening after being named in the 26-man squad following months of debate surrounding his selection.

But now the chance to prove his critics wrong has been taken away after scans confirmed that he suffered a grade two quad tear, which will require a four to six week recovery period.

Members of the Merseyside press, including the Times‘ Paul Joyce, the Athletic‘s James Pearce and the Mail’s Dominic King all confirmed the prognosis on Thursday evening.

The injury was sustained to his left thigh with only minutes left in the Three Lions’ friendly fixture against Austria, where he had to be assisted off the field and into the tunnel.

Alexander-Arnold immediately look resigned to the worst and the confirmation comes as a massive disappointment in his hopes of representing his country in a major tournament.

The 22-year-old will bid farewell to the England camp on Thursday evening before switching his attention to recovery, which could align with the start of Liverpool’s pre-season.

Jurgen Klopp is to see members of his squad return from their summer break on July 12, less than six weeks away.

And the No. 66 will now be expected to be there either completing an individual programme or joining in with the main group dependent on the speed of his rehab.