Soon the obstructed views from the back of the lower tier of the Anfield Road end will be a thing of the past as Liverpool were granted planning permission to start their next expansion.

Anfield will see its capacity increase to around 61,000 following the completion of the redevelopment of the Anfield Road End, which is scheduled to finish in time for the 2023/24 season.

It comes after Liverpool City Council this week granted permission for Liverpool to begin work for the new stand, which is to be built behind the existing structure.

The process will be similar to that of the Main Stand, meaning little disruption for fans on matchday when crowds are able to return.

The £60 million build process will see another stand dominate the skyline and go hand in hand with that of the Main Stand, which opened in 2016.

The design, provided by KSS Architects, will see the current landscape change as the perimeter road will be rerouted, with the existing car park and fan park already making way as groundwork begins, as seen here in our first video update (above).

While delayed a year due to the pandemic, it ensures it’s a promise delivered by owners FSG.

John W Henry stated on the first day back in 2010 that “we regard our role as that of stewards for the club with a primary focus on returning the club to greatness on and off the field for the long-term.”

The infrastructure around a team needs to be able to support their endeavours and match their ambitions on the pitch, and this expansion does just that.

By completion, Anfield will become the third-largest in the Premier League, behind only Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Old Trafford.

It’s a huge step in the right direction for the club and an exciting one at that.