What we know about Liverpool’s Anfield ticket situation next season

We’ve all been craving a full Anfield and the return to normality for the 2021/22 season, but what do we know about the ticket situation to date?

The lifeblood of the game and the raw emotion and instant reactions that comes with it has been greatly missed throughout the pandemic, with empty stadiums having sadly become the norm.

The end of last season saw 10,000 Reds at Anfield in a welcome step forward and the expectation remains that full stadiums will usher in the 2021/22 campaign.

And with that in mind, Liverpool have already laid out plans to cater for the return of fans and here’s what we know so far.

Capacity

If the UK restrictions ease as planned on July 19, then a full-capacity crowd of 53,394 can be expected at Anfield.

The visit of Burnley on the second matchday on August 21 would mark the first time the stadium is full since Atletico Madrid’s visit back in March 2020.

Ticket prices

Liverpool have frozen their season ticket prices for the sixth successive season, where an option to spread the cost through an interest-free finance plan has been offered.

As has the ability to take a one-year season ticket holiday if unable to attend a match next season.

Single match tickets are expected to remain the same, with £59 the highest (Main Stand) for an adult and £37 (Kop) the lowest when one does not qualify as a local ticket holder which is to remain a £9 fee.

Season ticket holders

Can transfer tickets to up to 20 friends and family for all home league and cup games next season to allow for any potential changes to the government’s pandemic guidance.

And should nominated friends and family not be able to attend, the ticket exchange scheme can be utilised and one will receive 100 percent of the value of the ticket – also applicable to members.

A digital ticket through a mobile phone will be in use to enter Anfield but if one does not have access fans will receive a card with photo ID that can be used.

Members

The credit and sales policy will work a little differently this coming season:

The first members’ ticket sale is scheduled to take place in mid-July

No credits can be accrued for games throughout 2021/22

For Premier League games, credits for the 2018/19 season will be taken into account, where those with 13 games that season will now be guaranteed a ticket

All other tickets will be allocated to members through a ballot, with further information expected soon

And in 2022/23 it will look back to 2018/19 once more for credits as it was the last full uninterrupted season

Moreover, the auto cup scheme will return but will use attendance for the 2019/20 season as all cup competitions had been fulfilled with full crowds before lockdown – this also extends to season ticket holders.

Anfield expansion

Work has now got underway for the new Anfield Road end extension, which is to boost Anfield’s capacity to 61,000 by the 2023/24 season.

Importantly, it will not impact capacity this coming season as the first phase will see construction focus on the base where the fan park and cark park once was.

It is a build process similar to that of the new main stand which opened in 2016.