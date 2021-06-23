This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

When are the international breaks for Liverpool in 2021/22?

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The new Premier League campaign will get underway on August 14, but along with adding fixtures to the diary, Liverpool will need to factor in five international breaks.

It seems that, when the season is in play, an international break is never far away.

That will be the same as ever in 2021/22, with it an even busier calendar for national teams – with a major tournament still to play mid-season, along with postponed World Cup qualifiers.

So when are the five international breaks Liverpool fans need to look out for next season, and who could be in action?

 

August 30 to September 8

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Jordan Henderson of England interacts with Match Referee, Artur Dias after the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between Czech Republic and England at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Morton - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The first international break of the season comes just over a fortnight after the campaign opener at Norwich on August 14.

This will include World Cup qualifiers, with England to play Hungary (Sep 2), Andorra (Sep 5) and Poland (Sep 8).

  • Fixture before: Chelsea (H)
  • Fixture after: Leeds (A)

October 4 to October 13

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Andy Robertson during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium on June 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Under a month later, Klopp’s squad will depart again for qualifiers and friendlies in October.

Unlike last season, those within UEFA are only set for two fixtures in the October break, after having seen national teams organise an additional friendly during breaks in 2020/21.

Nations in AFC (Asia), CAF (Africa) and CONMEBOL (South America) are also scheduled for two fixtures.

November 8 to November 16

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JUNE 15: Diogo Jota of Portugal battles for possession with Gergo Lovrencsics of Hungary during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group F match between Hungary and Portugal at Puskas Arena on June 15, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Alex Livesey - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The final break of 2021 will see a similar arrangement to in October, with UEFA, AFC, CAF and CONMEBOL nations all permitted to play two fixtures.

Africa Cup of Nations

YEKATERINBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 24, 2018: Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring in a 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H match against Japan at Yekaterinburg Arena. Sergei Bobylev/TASS

From January 9 to February 6, 2022, the AFCON is set to take place in Cameroon.

This will see Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita involved for Egypt, Senegal and Guinea, meaning they will miss the FA Cup third round (Jan 8/9) and clashes with Brentford (Jan 15) and Crystal Palace (Jan 22).

  • Fixture before: Chelsea (A)
  • Fixture after: Leicester (H)

January 24 to February 1

Roberto Firmino of Brazil ( Matt McNulty/Sportimage/PA Images)

While those within UEFA will be afforded a winter break between January 23 and February 7, nations in AFC and CONMEBOL have postponed World Cup qualifiers to play.

Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino should all be part of the Brazil squad to play Ecuador (Jan 27) and Paraguay (Feb 1), while Takumi Minamino will also be involved for Japan.

March 21 to March 29

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - JUNE 20: Xherdan Shaqiri of Switzerland celebrates with teammate Breel Embolo after scoring their team's third goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group A match between Switzerland and Turkey at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on June 20, 2021 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Francois Nel - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

March will see two more fixtures for UEFA, AFC, CAF and CONMEBOL, which will fall between Liverpool’s home clashes with Man United (Mar 19) and Watford (Apr 2).

After the March break, the Reds will have eight uninterrupted Premier League fixtures to focus on, along with – hopefully – the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments