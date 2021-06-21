Liverpool are in talks with a host of their first-team players over extensions to their current contracts, but how long does every member of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad have left?

At the end of every season, discussions take place over the futures of players within the senior setup, and this often focuses on contracts.

If a player is nearing the end of his deal, the offer of an extension will be presented or efforts will be made to find a buyer in order to maximise their value.

This summer, Liverpool are in a strong position, with only three members of the first team in the final year of their terms – though they have already seen Gini Wijnaldum depart on a free transfer.

So how long does every player have left on their existing deals?

The expiry dates listed below are taken from a variety of sources both local and abroad, along with Transfermarkt, and are as accurate as possible.

Goalkeepers

Alisson – 2023; Liverpool hold option for another year*

Caoimhin Kelleher – 2022*

Adrian – 2023

Marcelo Pitaluga – 2023

Defenders

Virgil van Dijk – 2023

Joe Gomez – 2024

Joel Matip – 2024

Ibrahima Konate – 2026

Nat Phillips – 2023

Ben Davies – 2025

Rhys Williams – N/A; signed new “long-term” deal in September 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2024*

Andy Robertson – 2024*

Neco Williams – 2025

Kostas Tsimikas – 2025

Midfielders

Jordan Henderson – 2023

Fabinho – 2023*

Thiago – 2024

Curtis Jones – 2025

James Milner – 2022

Naby Keita – 2023

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 2023

Forwards

Mohamed Salah – 2023*

Sadio Mane – 2023

Roberto Firmino – 2023

Diogo Jota – 2025

Xherdan Shaqiri – 2023

Divock Origi – 2022

Takumi Minamino – 2024

Harvey Elliott – 2023

* Reportedly in talks for a new deal this summer.