LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (2nd from L) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the second goal during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0 and finished 3rd in the table. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

When every Liverpool FC first team player’s contract will expire

Liverpool are in talks with a host of their first-team players over extensions to their current contracts, but how long does every member of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad have left?

At the end of every season, discussions take place over the futures of players within the senior setup, and this often focuses on contracts.

If a player is nearing the end of his deal, the offer of an extension will be presented or efforts will be made to find a buyer in order to maximise their value.

This summer, Liverpool are in a strong position, with only three members of the first team in the final year of their terms – though they have already seen Gini Wijnaldum depart on a free transfer.

So how long does every player have left on their existing deals?

The expiry dates listed below are taken from a variety of sources both local and abroad, along with Transfermarkt, and are as accurate as possible.

 

Goalkeepers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0 and finished 3rd in the table. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alisson – 2023; Liverpool hold option for another year*

Caoimhin Kelleher – 2022*

Adrian – 2023

Marcelo Pitaluga – 2023

Defenders

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, September 28, 2020: Liverpool’s Joe Gomez (L) and Virgil van Dijk before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)

Virgil van Dijk – 2023

Joe Gomez – 2024

Joel Matip – 2024

Ibrahima Konate – 2026

Nat Phillips – 2023

Ben Davies – 2025

Rhys Williams – N/A; signed new “long-term” deal in September 2020

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's Andy Robertson (R) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2024*

Andy Robertson – 2024*

Neco Williams – 2025

Kostas Tsimikas – 2025

Midfielders

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 7, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. Manchester City won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jordan Henderson – 2023

Fabinho – 2023*

Thiago – 2024

Curtis Jones – 2025

James Milner – 2022

Naby Keita – 2023

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 2023

Forwards

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 6, 2020: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (L) celebrates with team-mate Mohamed Salah after the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mohamed Salah – 2023*

Sadio Mane – 2023

Roberto Firmino – 2023

Diogo Jota – 2025

Xherdan Shaqiri – 2023

Divock Origi – 2022

Takumi Minamino – 2024

Harvey Elliott – 2023

* Reportedly in talks for a new deal this summer.

Fan Comments