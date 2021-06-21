Liverpool are in talks with a host of their first-team players over extensions to their current contracts, but how long does every member of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad have left?
At the end of every season, discussions take place over the futures of players within the senior setup, and this often focuses on contracts.
If a player is nearing the end of his deal, the offer of an extension will be presented or efforts will be made to find a buyer in order to maximise their value.
This summer, Liverpool are in a strong position, with only three members of the first team in the final year of their terms – though they have already seen Gini Wijnaldum depart on a free transfer.
So how long does every player have left on their existing deals?
The expiry dates listed below are taken from a variety of sources both local and abroad, along with Transfermarkt, and are as accurate as possible.
Goalkeepers
Alisson – 2023; Liverpool hold option for another year*
Caoimhin Kelleher – 2022*
Adrian – 2023
Marcelo Pitaluga – 2023
Defenders
Virgil van Dijk – 2023
Joe Gomez – 2024
Joel Matip – 2024
Ibrahima Konate – 2026
Nat Phillips – 2023
Ben Davies – 2025
Rhys Williams – N/A; signed new “long-term” deal in September 2020
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2024*
Andy Robertson – 2024*
Neco Williams – 2025
Kostas Tsimikas – 2025
Midfielders
Jordan Henderson – 2023
Fabinho – 2023*
Thiago – 2024
Curtis Jones – 2025
James Milner – 2022
Naby Keita – 2023
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 2023
Forwards
Mohamed Salah – 2023*
Sadio Mane – 2023
Roberto Firmino – 2023
Diogo Jota – 2025
Xherdan Shaqiri – 2023
Divock Origi – 2022
Takumi Minamino – 2024
Harvey Elliott – 2023
* Reportedly in talks for a new deal this summer.
