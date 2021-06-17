LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, April 23, 2018: Newcastle United's manager Rafael Benitez before the FA Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Won’t wish him well” to “all the best” – Liverpool fans divided over Benitez to Everton

Rafa Benitez has moved a step closer to filling Everton‘s vacant managerial position in a move that has polarised both Reds and Blues.

Carlo Ancelotti left Everton this summer with all but a second glance to return to Real Madrid, leaving them to search for their fourth permanent manager in as many years.

Benitez was name-checked early on in the process and is now deemed to be in “prime position” to be offered the role after the third round of talks with the Blues’ hierarchy.

The Times, the Telegraph and the Guardian, among others, report that Benitez is “on the verge” of taking the role after it had looked as though Nuno Espirito Santo would be appointed.

With his connections to Liverpool Football Club, for some, it will prove a contentious decision on both sides of Stanley Park with the battle lines clearly drawn.

For others, enough time has passed since Benitez’s Anfield departure in 2010 and he has enough credit in the bank – either way, fans made their feelings known.

 

There was strong opposition to the potential move…

 

But also a touch of humour as one would expect…

 

And others were very much accepting after all he has done for LFC and the city…

