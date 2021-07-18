Liverpool’s squad continues to be boosted by the return of first-team regulars and Owen Beck couldn’t contain his excitement to start learning directly from Andy Robertson.

The young Red supplied the match-winning moment against Mainz on Friday, delivering a hallmark ball across the box that forced Luca Killian into turning the ball into his own net.

It’s what the under-23s have come to expect from Beck, who supplied a hat-trick of assists in a single match last season in one of his notable displays of attacking prowess.

The 18-year-old has been a regular in training sessions with the first team and forms part of a young nucleus of players drafted into Jurgen Klopp’s pre-season squad.

He has 75 minutes under his belt in the games to date and he caught the eye of his manager against his former team.

“That Owen was involved in the goal is nice for him, he played good I have to say,” Klopp told LFCTV.

And now Beck is looking to kick on and continue his development alongside Robertson, who rejoined the squad on Friday after an extended four-week break.

It may mean minutes are hard to come by for Beck as pre-season progresses, but the youngster simply “can’t wait” to work closely with the Scot as he aims to develop his game.

“I can’t wait for [Robertson] to start training and I can take a few things out of his game and put them into mine,” Beck told LFCTV after the win over Mainz.

“And even with Kostas now, I’m learning a lot from Kostas.”

It’s an invaluable time for the club’s next generation of players in Austria, with Beck getting a look-in at training and game time alongside the likes of Leighton Clarkson, Jake Cain, Kaide Gordon and Tyler Morton.

And for Beck in particular it’s been a special few weeks, having signed a new contract with the club before jetting out to Austria before supplying the breakthrough moment on Friday.

Although the young left-back is just clocking it up as an assist, even if his great uncle in Ian Rush would be pushing for the goal.

“I saw the ball came down the line and I only had one thing in my mind really, which was to cross,” Beck continued. “Happy to get the win – maybe class it as an assist!”