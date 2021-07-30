LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0 and finished 3rd in the table. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Fans feel Trent Alexander-Arnold gets “the wage he deserves” with new LFC deal

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool fans have praised the club’s decision to make Trent Alexander-Arnold one of their highest earners, having established himself as a world-leading right-back.

The Reds announced on Friday evening that Alexander-Arnold had signed a new contract, with the player himself confirming he has committed his future until 2025.

Alexander-Arnold has joined the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino within the club’s highest wage bracket, after cementing himself as a first-choice starter at right-back.

Arguably, there are few more important players at Anfield than the No. 66, and there are few if any better right-backs in world football either.

The academy graduate will be 26 when his new deal expires, and with the role of full-back increasingly key in modern football it makes business sense to tie him down to a high-earning contract.

Supporters were quick to praise Liverpool for rewarding the local lad with fresh terms, with the hope that Alexander-Arnold ultimately retires with the club.

Liverpool are hoping to follow Alexander-Arnold’s extensions with new contracts for a host of key players this summer, with talks planned over deals for Salah, Van Dijk, Mane, Alisson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson.

Alexander-Arnold will no doubt have been one of the simplest to negotiate, given his love for the club as a boyhood Red and his immovable role in Klopp’s side.

The club have now tied down one of the best players in the world in his position likely heading into his prime years, which can only be considered great news.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.

Already a subscriber? Log in here