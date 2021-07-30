Liverpool fans have praised the club’s decision to make Trent Alexander-Arnold one of their highest earners, having established himself as a world-leading right-back.

The Reds announced on Friday evening that Alexander-Arnold had signed a new contract, with the player himself confirming he has committed his future until 2025.

Alexander-Arnold has joined the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino within the club’s highest wage bracket, after cementing himself as a first-choice starter at right-back.

Arguably, there are few more important players at Anfield than the No. 66, and there are few if any better right-backs in world football either.

The academy graduate will be 26 when his new deal expires, and with the role of full-back increasingly key in modern football it makes business sense to tie him down to a high-earning contract.

Supporters were quick to praise Liverpool for rewarding the local lad with fresh terms, with the hope that Alexander-Arnold ultimately retires with the club.

Trent now getting paid the wage he deserves as one of our key players. Won’t be the last to be rewarded with a new deal this summer either. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) July 30, 2021

I don't think there's a better RB than him, and ,if there was, you couldn't afford him. Liverpool tying down a world class talent for the foreseeable is nothing but brilliant news. https://t.co/26KyWvsdGJ — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) July 30, 2021

Just reward for Trent Alexander-Arnold after signing a new four-year deal at Anfield. The Academy graduate has become one of the leaders of this current Liverpool team. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) July 30, 2021

For the biggest, richest clubs Trent Alexander-Arnold is *probably* the most attractive potential signing in his position in the world at the moment. Because Liverpool are now one of those biggest, richest clubs, they can tie him down. As they can Salah, van Dijk, Alisson etc. https://t.co/SPGGHHf2ND — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) July 30, 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold renewing his deal is not just important in sense of the club extending with their best creator. It’s so, so important because TAA is the team’s anchor to the Liverpudlian community and proof that the academy players have a shot at a real future at the club. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) July 30, 2021

Incredibly deserving. It's wonderful that the best right back in the world is just a normal lad from Liverpool. https://t.co/hObKzZvyex — Red (@TaintlessRed) July 30, 2021

4 year contract extension for Trent Alexander Arnold fantastic & yet at the same time no surprise at all. Brilliant. — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) July 30, 2021

An unbelievably gifted player who can run games from full back and steps up when times are tough. Well deserved! ???? https://t.co/3ZCVzXUWbi — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) July 30, 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold will retire at Liverpool and also be the best Right Back in football history. It’s just beautiful. — ?????? (@KIopptinho) July 30, 2021

Sometimes you have to take a step back and realise Trent Alexander-Arnold is literally living his dream, playing for his childhood club, with world-class players, as one of the best right-backs in the world. And now he gets to do it until at least 2025. — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) July 30, 2021

Liverpool are hoping to follow Alexander-Arnold’s extensions with new contracts for a host of key players this summer, with talks planned over deals for Salah, Van Dijk, Mane, Alisson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson.

Alexander-Arnold will no doubt have been one of the simplest to negotiate, given his love for the club as a boyhood Red and his immovable role in Klopp’s side.

The club have now tied down one of the best players in the world in his position likely heading into his prime years, which can only be considered great news.