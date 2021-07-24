Liverpool have given Harry Wilson the green light to leave the training camp in Austria to finalise details of his permanent move to Fulham.

Wilson is to become the third player to land a new permanent home this week, following on from the departures of Marjo Grujic (£10.5m) and Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.5m).

The 24-year-old has been on Liverpool’s books since under-9 level but is finally to be handed an opportunity to lay down some roots, with Fulham to land the Wales international.

It means Wilson will continue to ply his trade in the Championship having featured prominently for Cardiff last season, with the Cottagers no doubt eyeing a swift return to the Premier League under new manager Marco Silva.

And while initial reports suggested a £10 million fee had been agreed, the Times‘ Paul Joyce has stated that it will in fact be £12 million, the same figure they turned down from Burnley last year.

It means that the Reds have banked £33 million in transfer fees over the last few days as they look to offload players who have long been on the fringe.

It will go some way in adding to the squad over the coming weeks, with a midfielder and forward still a top priority for Liverpool before the window closes on August 31.

Wilson has agreed to personal terms with Fulham and is on his way to London to finalise his move, which will end his 16-year association with the Reds.

In that time, he made just two senior appearances as his time was largely spent on loan having plied his trade with Crewe, Hull, Derby, Bournemouth and Cardiff in various loan spells.