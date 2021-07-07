Italy await as England seek history and Denmark’s Euro 2020 story continues

The stage is set and a remarkable chapter will be written this evening – but will it be celebrations on home soil or the most remarkable turnaround in European Championship memory?

Italy await one of either England or Denmark, with the second Euro 2020 semi-final taking place tonight.

The Azzurri came through a penalty shootout against Spain after a 1-1 draw on Tuesday, and all eyes remain on Wembley to see which nation will face them on Sunday.

Will it be the Three Lions, and a first-ever appearance in the final of the Euros? This is already a joint-best effort but one more win and it will be history rewritten for Gareth Southgate and co.

Or will it be the pride of Parken, and a second-ever final for the Danes with an improbable story to rival even that of their first and only European Championship win?

Semi-final talking points

Bukayo Saka is reported to be a consideration to recall for Gareth Southgate, who may leave his team otherwise unchanged from the win over Ukraine

Denmark‘s big call is who to play up front – three from Mikkel Damsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen, Kasper Dolberg and Martin Braithwaite will start

Alvaro Morata scored the equaliser for Spain to send their semi to extra time and penalties, then saw his spot-kick saved to lose the tie anyway

Emi Martinez saved three penalties for Argentina in their Copa America semi-final and they’ll face Brazil in the final after knocking out Colombia

Today’s fixtures

England vs Denmark, Euro 20202 semi-final, 8pm on ITV

Expectations on…

Raheem Sterling.

He has been England’s best attacking player by a distance at the tournament, netting three and assisting once to guide the nation through when they struggled for goals early on.

Now Harry Kane is back in scoring form he’ll likely take more attention from the Danish centre-backs – so Sterling must keep that consistency in his game and clinical touch in the final third.

The right flank has been swapped around according to need, but Sterling is an undroppable starter and has showed why throughout the summer.

Key battle to watch

Denmark’s best outlet against England’s less-performing full-back. Joakim Maehle has been absolutely unreal all tournament from left wing-back, racing forward at will, carrying the ball, crossing it brilliantly and being a goal threat himself. He’ll cut inside, look to combine and get in the box…or, apparently, cross it like Quaresma.

Kyle Walker has the pace to match him but must be positionally excellent to stop Denmark’s best supply line to the front three, while also offering some support to the attack himself from deep.

It might get lonely at times for Saka, Sancho or whoever plays right wing, without too many overlaps from full-back tonight.

Fans are talking about…

Martinez’s penalty shootout heroics, Chiellini throwing Alba around like a teddy bear and Bonucci apparently being a fan rather than a player!

When the steward thought Bonucci was a fan trying to get back onto the pitch ?#ITAESP #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/SJ4QjmNMcm — Sam Huxley (@samhuxley) July 6, 2021





You think Giorgio Chiellini tries this before the penalty shootout if Sergio Ramos was in the Spain squad? pic.twitter.com/aGvK0yznHq — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) July 6, 2021









Morata scoring to keep Spain from going home, only to not score later and send Spain home. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/FcFOxZ7UK9 — Adam (@_lofi_space_) July 7, 2021





Watching Emiliano Martinez in that penalty shoot-out was incredible. Trash talking is one thing, but backing it up is something else. The Argentina and Villa GK made 3 huge saves. His showdown with Mina & the celebration… ?#CopaAmerica #ARGxCOL pic.twitter.com/bcT38U8kBg — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) July 7, 2021





Emiliano Martinez celebrating in the Argentina locker room. pic.twitter.com/YbHFjld4D4 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 7, 2021





“HOW ABOUT DANCING NOW?” yells Leo Messi to Yerry Mina after his penalty kick is saved by Dibu Martínez. This is the Messi all of Argentina wants to see. Fired up and in it ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/0mFXzVdru5 — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) July 7, 2021

Reds in action

You may have heard of him: Jordan Henderson. Might not start, but will play a big role nonetheless – we know what kind of man he is.

Predictions

England to just about edge out Denmark in a super stressful encounter.