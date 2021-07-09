Sir Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard are two notable figures in the career of Jordan Henderson at Liverpool, one brought him to the club and the other passed on his captain’s armband.

Henderson recently commemorated 10 years at Liverpool Football Club, a period of time that has seen him make 392 appearances and add five pieces of silverware into the trophy cabinet.

His journey has been one of sheer determination, with his doubters now silenced and his name etched into the history book for lifting both the Premier League and Champions League trophies.

And the man he inherited the armband from in Gerrard back in 2015 is not short of words for someone who almost brought him to tears and one he considers “a wonderful man and player.”

“That period of two years under Jurgen Klopp, led by Jordan, was a real historic couple of years for the club and that will be remembered for an awfully long time,” Gerrard told The Redmen TV as part of their Henderson docu-series.

“I had to hold the tears back at certain points because I’m a fan.

“You don’t move on from your career, you always remember it, but you’re looking in from afar and you’re just hoping they can add to the wonderful success of the club.

“Fair play to him and all the other boys for delivering them two trophies.

“[Jordan] is someone who has gone from strength to strength and has worked as hard as anyone I’ve ever seen to be the full package, he’s now that. A wonderful man and player and he deserves all the plaudits he gets.”

The words of the captain’s character are echoed by Dalglish, who signed Henderson in 2011 and gave him his first opportunity in the red shirt.

And while Henderson has had his critics, it is the 31-year-old’s resilience and work ethic that ensured his subsequent managers would place their faith in the No. 14.

“I think it’s a great compliment to himself that the managers that have come in have been more than happy with him,” Dalglish told The Redmen’s Paul Machin.

“I think their decisions to keep him have ultimately been proved to be correct because the dressing room is a much better place with people like him and Milly.

“You need a strong dressing room to be successful and I think the people that come in are made to feel very welcome.

“I think it’s a great tribute to him as well that I think a lot of people don’t realise how important he is to the team until he’s not there. Sometimes you see people playing and you take them for granted.

“I think Jordan has served his time brilliantly, although he might say he’s truly happy working at Liverpool, it’s Liverpool who should be grateful.”

Here’s to you, Jordan Henderson.

* The above is a clip from The Redmen TV‘s brilliant Jordan Henderson – 10 years a Red – documentary series.