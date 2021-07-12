Jordan Henderson is hurting after England’s final defeat but has credited the “huge courage” on show from those who stepped up to take a pressure penalty at Wembley.

The Liverpool skipper watched on as the Three Lions suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Italy on Sunday, with a penalty shootout needed to separate the two teams.

Henderson had been withdrawn from the field prior to the shootout having entered the field in the 74th minute, going on to play a total of 46 minutes.

It capped off a comeback journey for the 31-year-old having worked tirelessly to be available for Gareth Southgate following a groin injury back in February that kept him sidelined to May.

And after nearly four weeks of tournament football, Henderson and England’s journey came to a heartbreaking end. But there was plenty to be optimistic about in the coming years for Henderson.

Not to mention a special word for the “huge courage” of those who took a penalty, and were later subjected to abhorrent racist abuse, as “we win and lose as a team.”

“Hurts even more this morning, this team deserved more. Been incredible to be a part of this campaign and see the joy it’s brought fans around the country after a very tough 18 months or so,” Henderson penned on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson)

“We gave absolutely everything and I am so proud of the lads for what they’ve done over the last few weeks.

“To see the growth of individuals and as a collective has been incredible, the character we’ve shown, the desire and sacrifice for each other has been something really special.

“It says a lot about the lads who took a pen last night, huge courage, but we win and lose as a team and we will learn from this experience.

“Thank you all for your incredible support, we didn’t manage to get over the line in the end but we’ll be back, this is just the beginning.”

Considered words that will reflect how many feel both in and out of the England camp, with the World Cup next year no doubt in the mind of many already.

Henderson will now jet off for his summer break, expected to be at least three weeks, while the majority of his Liverpool teammates get their pre-season preparations underway in Austria.