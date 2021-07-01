Jordan Henderson‘s ability on the field is unquestionable, but so is his character and ability to lead by example by showing the qualities all humans should possess.

If you’re in search of a role model, one need not look further than the Liverpool captain.

Inclusivity, acceptance and respect are basic principles in life and Henderson consistently displays and advocates for just that.

From setting up the Player Together initiative in the pandemic to assist the NHS to later becoming an ambassador for the NHS Charities Together, pushing to hold social platforms to account for abuse and showing support for the Black Lives Matter protests and the LGBTQ+ community.

The 31-year-old epitomises what a decent human being should be and lives out the ethos Liverpool has long prided itself on.

And he showed it once more in response to a post shared by Joe White after they attended England’s match against Germany.

They said: “This is a really small and personal point but today was my first game at Wembley in full makeup and overtly queer (as opposed to just camp). Absolutely no issues from fans and some lovely chats.

“Despite being absolutely petrified pre-game, really proud of our fans.”

And Henderson, who was earlier this year nominated for the Football Ally honour at the annual British LGBT Award, was quick to respond with an impactful statement.

Hi Joe great to hear you enjoyed the game as you should. No one should be afraid to go and support their club or country because football is for everyone no matter what. Thanks for your support, enjoy the rest of the Euros. ?????? https://t.co/xHqXgDj1h7 — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 30, 2021

“Hi Joe great to hear you enjoyed the game as you should,” Henderson penned in response. “No one should be afraid to go and support their club or country because football is for everyone no matter what.

“Thanks for your support, enjoy the rest of the Euros.”

The skipper’s response was met with an outpouring of appreciation and praise across Twitter:

That’s my Captain! Such a stand up guy and a great leader. #YNWA https://t.co/YfATW7G9tx — Scottie Cie ???? (@scottie_cie) July 1, 2021

This is so important and such huge strides in the right direction, this is a CAPTAIN ?? https://t.co/dRFTl68SrF — ?? (@Flosie18) July 1, 2021

Oh god. What a lovely thing to reply to a fan. What lovely message to put out there, you save lives with tweets like these. https://t.co/bMDcJrVrPO — Matt Pez ? (@mattPez) July 1, 2021

Jordan Henderson- Setting the right example on and off the pitch????? An incredible ally and footballer ??? And certainly captain worthy ?#ENG #Euro2020 #LGBTQ https://t.co/dQAN5GS5sq — Danyal Khan (@DKMatchreports) July 1, 2021

Being quietly well-meaning isn't enough on its own. @JHenderson shows how to be an *active* Ally: if you see abuse or discrimination call it out, let those around you know they're safe with you and have your support. ??????? (And that applies to ALL forms of exclusion.) https://t.co/zzE7mgmdDo — Marching Out Together (@MarchingoutLUFC) July 1, 2021

An active ally for equality, diversity and inclusion. Well in, Jordan Henderson.