An as-yet unknown quantity in a Red shirt, Anderson Arroyo is heading out on loan once more for the 2021/22 season after agreeing a year-long loan to Spanish side Mirandes.

The defender now adds the Spanish second division to stints in Belgium, Czech Republic and other lower tiers in Spain.

Interestingly, in their announcement post for his signing, Mirandes describe Arroyo as a centre-back, who can also feature at right-back – previously he has only been described as a full-back for either side, so it could be that this is part of his game which has developed recently.

They further describe him as an “explosive centre-back” thanks to his speed and jumping ability, who defends well in a high line.

Given we’ve yet to see him in any kind of game for Liverpool, this is all new information for most supporters, unless they happen to dabble in the Czech Fortuna Liga!

There is also reference to his performances last season for Salamanca UDS, where he made 21 starts in his first experience of Spanish football.

That came in the Segunda B – the third tier in Spain – so this move to Mirandes is a step up the ladder and a first campaign for him to be tested at a notably high level. Their LaLiga Smartbank is perhaps not quite as high an overall level as the Championship, but it’s still a relatively good level and, at 21, he should certainly by now be hoping to be on the cusp of being top-flight material.

It has been a steady stream of loans for Arroyo since the Reds signed him in February 2018, this being his fifth already:

Mallorca B, Spanish Tercera (fourth tier)

Gent, Belgian Jupiler Pro League (trained with reserves)

Mlada Boleslav, Czech Fortuna Liga (two appearances)

Salamanca UDS, Spanish Segunda B (third tier, 21 appearances)

CD Mirandes, Spanish LaLiga Smartbank (second tier)

At this stage, with one year reportedly left on his contract, Anderson is at a crucial point in his career.

It seems improbable, but a perfect loan spell where he impresses could see him get a renewal at Anfield and ‘do a Stephen Warnock’ – another defender from days gone by who had many loans out, before finally making his Reds debut at age 23 and playing a good squad role for a few years.

Otherwise, it’s likely to be an exit on a free transfer and, if he doesn’t perform at this level given his age, fading into something of obscurity is a distinct possibility.

His path has certainly been managed to this point, but this feels like the year where his talent must come to the fore and show precisely what type of player he can be – and perhaps now he’s finally in a more visual league, Liverpool fans might actually be able to get the odd glimpse of him and decide for themselves!