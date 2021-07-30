INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans impressed with “great piece of business” Kostas Tsimikas

It was a tough first season at Liverpool for Kostas Tsimikas, but the left-back has caught the eye in pre-season and convinced fans he is a “great piece of business.”

Tsimikas was a surprise signing for the Reds when he made his £11.75 million move from Olympiakos last year, with it expected that the club would bring in Jamal Lewis instead.

With Norwich pricing Liverpool out of a move for Lewis – who joined Newcastle for an initial £15 million soon after – there were hopes that Tsimikas could prove to be a bargain alternative.

In his first campaign at Anfield, however, the Greek made only seven appearances, with only three starts and none in the Premier League, as injury, illness and the form of Andy Robertson kept him out of the side.

Tentative links with Napoli suggested Tsimikas could leave this summer, but the 25-year-old has been a key part of pre-season so far, impressing against Mainz and Hertha Berlin.

Along with the likes of Naby Keita and Kaide Gordon, Tsimikas has been one of the most eye-catching players of the summer for Liverpool, and that has seen supporters hail him as the ideal backup for Robertson.

Though Robertson will remain first choice for the long term, establishing a reliable deputy to the Scot is essential, with his overuse impacting his performances.

In Tsimikas, Liverpool have at the very least brought in a player similar in style to their starting left-back, with his attacking thrust and delivery making him a useful outlet.

He is also a hugely popular member of the squad, with assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders naming him along with Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner as “definitely the loudest” in the dressing room.

If he is able to build on his promising displays in pre-season and translate that into competitive games, the Reds could have unearthed another gem in Tsimikas.

