Liverpool have confirmed the sale of 22-year-old goalkeeper Kamil Grabara to FC Copenhagen, with the club bringing in a fee in the region of £3 million.

Grabara joined the Reds from Ruch Chorzow in a £250,000 deal in 2016, and was a regular on the fringes of the first team throughout his time with the club.

After a loan spell with AGF Aarhus in 2019, the Pole spent a campaign with Huddersfield in the Championship, before returning to AGF in the Danish Superliga for the 2020/21 season.

There, he caught the eye of their rivals FC Copenhagen, who moved to complete a permanent transfer for the goalkeeper worth £3 million.

Liverpool negotiated a 20 percent sell-on clause in the deal, which could prove lucrative in the future if Grabara is able to cement himself as an option for the Poland national team.

Grabara failed to make an appearance for the first team at Liverpool, but was named on the substitutes’ bench for the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the League Cup in 2018.

An outspoken character with strong reflexes and command of his penalty area, Grabara was a popular figure at AGF and the club were keen to extend his stay.

Instead, he will be playing against them next season, having committed to Copenhagen on a five-year deal.

“I am really looking forward to being part of FCK, which is not just a big club in Denmark and Scandinavia, but also in the rest of Europe,” he told the Danish club’s official website.

“I know the club from my time in Denmark, and I have been in Parken as an opponent. It is a great place to be a football player, and I look forward to trying it out here as an FCK player.

“I arrive ready to win titles and play with the best in the world at F.C. Copenhagen, but I also come to be a better goalkeeper.

“I know the competition is tough at this club, but I am ready to work hard on the training ground and be part of the team so that we all develop.”

