Liverpool FC Women have announced the signing of midfielder Carla Humphrey – the Reds’ fifth arriving from the Women’s Super League this summer.

The 24-year-old joins the Reds from Bristol City where she spent four seasons in the Women’s Super League and made 76 appearances.

After emerging from the Arsenal Centre of Excellence, she has also represented England at all levels up to Under-23.

LFC Women manager Matt Beard said: “Carla’s another talented player, very good in tight spaces and someone with a great football brain.

“She sees pictures a lot of people don’t see and especially if you’re playing against a block she’s going to be valuable in those tight spaces and creating goalscoring opportunities.

“She’ll also offer a little bit of versatility, she can play wide, she can play in the ‘8’ and play in the ’10’, she’s going to be a good addition to the team.”

Humphrey met up with the LFC Women squad this week as they returned to pre-season training and spoke of her delight at joining the club.

“I’m so, so excited to be here. I’m really happy,” she said. “It’s such a big club and I’m just really proud to come and represent Liverpool. The challenge awaits of getting promotion.

“Training’s been great and the girls have really helped me settle in. I knew a couple of them before and have played with some at other clubs so I’m just excited to play with them.

“I’m a creative midfielder who likes to get forward, link in with other players and create chances so I’ll look to bring that to the team.

“I can play anywhere in midfield, I don’t really have a preference, and I’ll give it my all and fight for the team.”

Humphrey will reunite with Reds boss Beard who worked with her at Bristol in the second half of last season.

She said: “I worked with Matt before and he was great for me personally. In such a short space of time, he improved me massively, so what can we do in a season?

“I jumped at the chance of working with him again and coming to Liverpool, this just feels like the right fit.”

Humphrey becomes the fifth signing of the summer window for LFC Women following the arrivals of Leanne Kiernan, Yana Daniels, Megan Campbell and Yasmine Matthews.