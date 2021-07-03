With Paul Glatzel having sealed a season-long loan switch to Tranmere on Friday, the Liverpool striker hopes to “hit the ground running” in a bid to secure promotion.

Glatzel has departed Liverpool for his first taste of senior football at Tranmere, with the League Two club giving him a big opportunity after two seasons hampered with injury.

The 20-year-old is a hugely promising talent, but is left making up for lost time due to an ACL injury suffered against his new club while playing for the Reds during pre-season in 2019.

League Two will be a big step up for a striker who only made nine appearances at academy level last season, but speaking upon his arrival at Prenton Park, Glatzel expressed his desire to make an early impact.

“U23s football is good, but it’s not quite the same as first-team football. So I’m looking forward to coming here and showing everyone what I’m about,” he explained.

“I’ve not experienced it yet, but from what people tell me and what you can see, there’s a big difference between U23s and first team.

“There’s a lot more pressure on first-team football and I think I’m ready for that.

“I’m just looking forward to kicking on, making my debut and getting the experience in.

“I’m hoping to hit the ground running and do my best for the team. Whether that’s goals or assists or creating chances, I’m hoping to deliver.”

Tranmere made it into the promotion playoffs in League Two last season, but lost to eventual winners Morecambe in the semi-finals, with earning a place back in League One their goal again in 2021/22.

Glatzel shares that ambition, explaining that “that’s what I’m here for.”

“It’s a tough league, I know that any team can win on the day and obviously a club like Tranmere want to be pushing for promotion,” he continued.

“That’s what I’m here for, I want to get promoted and I’m looking forward to seeing how it goes.”

Given this will be Glatzel’s first season as a first-team regular, and as he arrives from a club with the esteem of Liverpool, there will be big expectations in Birkenhead.

There could also be concerns over his fitness record, and that is clearly playing on the youngster’s mind as he looks to impress the fans.

He concluded: “I’m just looking forward to trying to play as many games as I can, being available and seeing what I can do while I’m on the pitch and trying to impress everyone.

“Hopefully the fans will be impressed.”