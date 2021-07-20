Liverpool have confirmed the sale of Marko Grujic to Porto after five-and-a-half years on the books, with the club doubling their money on the Serbian midfielder.

Grujic became the first signing of Jurgen Klopp‘s tenure when he swapped Red Star Belgrade for the Reds at the start of 2016, in a deal worth £5.1 million.

The midfielder spent the rest of the 2015/16 campaign back on loan at Red Star, with his time on Merseyside also taking in spells with Cardiff, Hertha Berlin and Porto.

Such was the impact Grujic made at each of his loan clubs that they all attempted to secure a permanent move upon his return to Liverpool.

His aim was to break into Klopp’s first team, but with competition rife in midfield, the 25-year-old has now opted to leave the club he has called home for over five years.

Porto have completed a deal worth £10.5 million for the Serbia international, with Liverpool also negotiating a 10 percent sell-on clause as part of the package.

Grujic left the Reds’ pre-season training camp in Austria after taking part in initial sessions, bidding farewell following a fishing trip with Adrian and Kostas Tsimikas on their day off on Sunday.

He is now expected to take up a first-choice role under Sergio Conceicao in Portugal, with Porto looking to move on fellow midfielder Sergio Oliveira.

Liverpool have netted a profit over £5.4 million for their old No. 16, who is set to be followed through the exit by Taiwo Awoniyi, with the Nigerian joining Union Berlin for £6.5 million.

All the best, Marko!