20 brilliant photos of Liverpool FC trophy parades

Joanna Durkan

With 48 major honours in the trophy cabinet, there have been plenty of reasons to celebrate in the streets of Liverpool and parade some illustrious silverware.

The Reds know how to celebrate success and one need not look back too far to see just that, with around 750,000 fans having turned out in 2019 to welcome back our Champions League winners.

It was the latest in a long line of heroes welcome in the city, a practice that dates back to the 1900s and typically sees fans find the unlikeliest of vantage points.

Jurgen Klopp‘s current team were, of course, denied their trophy parade after ending the 30-year wait due to the pandemic, where epic scenes were bound to unfold once more.

It just means that Klopp and Co. will need to go out and do it again and deliver another reason to celebrate!

But before then, let’s take a look back at some of Liverpool’s parades of the past.

First up, we’re flashing back to 1965 – a year when Bill Shankly led Liverpool to their first FA Cup.

Half-a-million fans would welcome the team following their 2-1 victory over Leeds United, and formal attire dominated the view. Talk about history.

In 1977, the city would be littered with flags and banners as Bob Paisley’s men returned from Rome after winning the first of their six European Cups against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Fast forward another 11 years to 1986 and this time the Reds are celebrating a prestigious Division One and FA Cup double under player-manager Kenny Dalglish.

It was the Reds’ 16th league title and third FA Cup. ‘Merseyside’s winning team’, that was for sure!

1986: Liverpool player-manager Kenny Dalglish (second l) shows off the League Championship trophy as teammate Mark Lawrenson (third l) displays the FA Cup during the team's celebratory open-topped bus journey through the city, the day after they completed the Double. The other players are Ronnie Whelan (l), Alan Hansen (second r) and Craig Johnston (r) ( PA Photos/PA Archive/PA Images)

The success continued and in 1989 the fourth FA Cup would be added to the trophy cabinet in an emotional cup tie that pitted the red side of Merseyside against the blue half.

Ian Rush proved the saviour with two late goals. The city and Anfield has changed significantly from when these pictures were taken!

Aerial pictures of homecoming victory parade for Liverpool FC players, after winning the FA Cup Final, pictured 21st May 1989. (PA / Alamy)

We’re now in 2001 and a historic treble would arrive in 80 days of heaven, with the League Cup followed by the FA Cup and finally the UEFA Cup – starting the new millennium with a bang.

Gerard Houllier was at the helm and his squad would be greeted by a sea of red as they navigated through the city – just look at the fans inside the bridge and on top of it!

Liverpool Trophy Parade, 2001 (Fowler, The Strand) (Image: PA / Alamy)

Liverpool trophy parade, 2001, Robbie Fowler, The Strand (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Liverpool fans line the streets as the team parade the three trophies won during season 2000-2001 season ( Matthew Ashton/EMPICS Sport)

And then came Istanbul. 21 years after the last European Cup was won, the Reds returned to the city with their fifth after the most dramatic and historic scenes.

The celebrations that ensued would live up to the game that preceded it with up to a million Reds squeezing into every space available to see their Champions League-winning team.

Fans would climb atop of traffic lights, bus stops, car parks and even the train station just to catch a glimpse.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - THURSDAY, MAY 26th, 2005: Liverpool players parade the European Champions Cup on on open-top bus tour of Liverpool in front of 500,000 fans after beating AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - THURSDAY, MAY 26th, 2005: Liverpool players parade the European Champions Cup on on open-top bus tour of Liverpool in front of 500,000 fans after beating AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool trophy parade, 2005, Xabi Alonso (Image: Action Images / Ryan Browne)

And would you look at this former academy graduate in Jay Spearing taking in the sights more than three years before his competitive senior debut!

Liverpool trophy parade (Jay Spearing!) 2005 (Image: Action Images / Ryan Browne)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - THURSDAY, MAY 26th, 2005: Liverpool players (L-R) Luis Garcia, Steven Finnan, Jamie Carragher, Dietmar Hamann, John Arne Riise, Jerzy Dudek, Xabio Alonso with coach Pako Ayesteran (top) parade the European Champions Cup on on open-top bus tour of Liverpool in front of 500,000 fans after beating AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - THURSDAY, MAY 26th, 2005: Liverpool players parade the European Champions Cup on on open-top bus tour of Liverpool in front of 500,000 fans after beating AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - THURSDAY, MAY 26th, 2005: Liverpool's Luis Garcia, Jamie Carragher, Chairman David Moores, Steven Gerrard and John Arne Riise parade the European Champions Cup on on open-top bus tour of Liverpool in front of 500,000 fans after beating AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Then came the one that will be fresh in the memory of Reds around the world, with the first trophy of the Jurgen Klopp era celebrated in style.

Scarves, flag and chants would welcome Liverpool at every turn in 2019 following on from their win in Madrid, with fans waiting hours upon hours to be part of the historic moment.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 2, 2019: Liverpool’s manager Jürgen Klopp lifts the trophy during an open-top bus parade through the city after winning the UEFA Champions League Final. Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur. 2-0 in Madrid. To claim their sixth European Cup. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 2, 2019: Liverpool’s James Milner, captain Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlaide Chamberlain, Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno and Trent Alexander-Arnold during an open-top bus parade through the city after winning the UEFA Champions League Final. Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur. 2-0 in Madrid. To claim their sixth European Cup. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

Liverpool players and staff on the bus during the Champions League Winners Parade in Liverpool. (PA Image)

An estimated 750,000 would turn out and the finale on the Strand was simply mesmerising, a moment that will live long in the memory of everyone involved. In Madrid, we won it six times!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 2, 2019: Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson holds the Champions League Trophy during an open-top bus parade through the city after winning the UEFA Champions League Final. Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur. 2-0 in Madrid. To claim their sixth European Cup. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

Liverpool players and staff on the bus during the Champions League Winners Parade in Liverpool. (Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images)

Trophy parades form part of the experience of success, a shared moment between players and fans to commemorate an achievement often years in the making.

One cannot guarantee when the next one will come around, but when it does it will be celebrated in a manner like those before and more.

But let’s hope we will be seeing an open-top bus with Klopp lads in it before long!

