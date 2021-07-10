This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Steven Gerrard back at Liverpool…well, kind of!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Forget the talk about legends should never go back – pretty much everybody expects Steven Gerrard to return to Liverpool at some point, in some capacity, when the time is right.

This summer might be a bit sooner than expected, mind! But it’s only a temporary stop-off for our former captain, as he returns with Rangers in pre-season.

The Gers enjoyed their best campaign in a decade during 2020/21, winning the top flight north of the border without losing a game and reaching the round of 16 in the Europa League, with some great results along the way.

But football never stops and they’re not lingering over those successes – the new campaign is fast approaching and Rangers are already into pre-season mode.

For Gerrard, that means a trip back to Merseyside and a friendly fixture against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday afternoon – so it also means a return to Liverpool, who have offered the Gers the use of their Kirkby training complex.

Undoubtedly, our old No8 pulled a few strings to get the agreement in place, with the facilities Liverpool now enjoy on a daily basis among the finest in Europe given the recent upgrade.

As can be judged by a selection of the comments from Rangers fans underneath the video, the complex far outstrips what the Ibrox players might be used to:

A proposed friendly between Rangers and Liverpool this summer was scrapped after the UK government changed legislation. Instead, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are beginning their pre-season abroad in Austria and won’t be taking part in any domestic friendlies in July.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments