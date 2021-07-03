This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Anfield Stadium  •  

This was Anfield: 37 images of the home of LFC – from 1892 to today

Joanna Durkan

Anfield was built in 1884 but did not become Liverpool’s spiritual home until the club’s formation in 1892, and in the 129 years since it’s undergone significant changes.

The place Liverpool Football Club calls home has changed drastically over the decades, from muddy embankments to a single stand that now holds the capacity of 20,500 fans.

In the time Anfield has been called home, illustrious managers and players have plied their trade at the ground and seen 48 major honours proudly placed in the trophy cabinet.

It is a special place to millions and will continue to be for many more years to come, but here we’re taking a look back in time to see how Anfield has changed throughout the years.

And we’re starting in 1928 when a significant expansion took place on the Kop to allow for a roof and 30,000 fans to stand and watch the Reds.

Retro Pic: The Spion Kop, Main Stand under construction at Anfield Liverpool FC. 25th August 1928 ((PA / Alamy Media))

Onto 1959 and Bill Shankly would arrive, a few years before Anfield would be due another makeover. And he sure made the people happy.

Liverpool manager Bill Shankly shows off his ball skills at Anfield (PA / Alamy Media)

Liverpool's legendary Bill Shankly. Turning towards the Kop end of Anfield, Shankly gets an ovation from the fans who idolised him when Liverpool became League champions.

1960s Kop Crowd (PA Images)

In 1971, Kevin Keegan would be unveiled at Anfield as a new signing and the No. 7 would later go on to say of Shankly, “A great man, a great manager and a great psychologist.”

Liverpool manager Bill Shankly (left) with Kevin Keegan (right) at Anfield

Two years later, Shankly’s third and final league title would be held aloft at Anfield in what proved to be his penultimate season at the helm.

Liverpool manager Bill Shankly holds aloft the League Championship trophy at Anfield today, and the joy on the face of the young supporter says it all. Liverpool just clinched the title by drawing 0-0 with Leicester. 1973 (PA Images)

Liverpool manager Bill Shankly receives the Bells Whisky Trophy for Manager of the Year during a presentation ceremony at Anfield before his side's league division one match against Chelsea. 8th September 1973. (PA / Alamy Media)

Further improvements at Anfield would be made between 1963 and 1973, with the Kemlyn Road stand, now known as the Sir Kenny Dalglish stand, and Main Stand both undergoing redevelopment.

Retro, Anfield, Main Stand (1970s?) (PA / Alamy Media)

John Toshack (c) sees his shot cleared off the line. Liverpool vs. Red Star Belgrade, Anfield, 1973 ( PA/PA Archive/PA Images)

The departure of Shankly saw Bob Paisley assume the top job in 1974, where a new era of illustrious success was to follow. And take a look at the old Anfield tunnel!

Bob Paisley at Anfield after taking over as Liverpool manager following the resignation of Bill Shankly. 26th July 1974. (PA / Alamy)

The This Is Anfield sign holds a special place in the club’s history and the one seen behind Paisley was the second version to take its place and remained in the old Anfield tunnel until 1998.

It would not be seen until 2012 after a third version took its place, but it’s now back where it belongs – although the tunnel has certainly changed following the Main Stand redevelopment.

The old Kemlyn Road entry, which was the boys pen for a significant length of time and a long queue was nothing out of the ordinary.

EWTP43 Exterior of Anfield football stadium, home to Liverpool Football Club, Merseyside. 19th May 1980.

Then in 1982, the Shankly Gates came to be – they did move location following on from the Main Stand construction in 2016.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 11, 2016: The Shankly Gates outside Liverpool's Anfield Stadium. General Image (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The mid to late-1980s saw trophies continue to return to Anfield, much to the delight of fans and John Barnes’s arrival.

Family 1980s UK three generations Liverpool football fans Anfield Kop circa 1985. 80s HOMER SYKES. Image shot 1985. Exact date unknown.

Liverpool's John Barnes emerges from the Anfield tunnel, 1987

The FA Cup final homecoming in 1989 took in the sights of Anfield. You may notice the coloured block of seats at the Anfield Road end and this was Paisley’s doing.

He watched the reserves at the ground and found the red shirts would get lost in the red seats around the stadium and felt having an array of colours would help see the players better.

Aerial pictures of homecoming victory parade for Liverpool FC players, after winning the FA Cup Final, pictured 21st May 1989. (PA / Alamy)

In the 1991/92 season, it was time to add a second-tier onto the Kemlyn Road stand, later known as the Centenary stand – it officially opened in September 1992.

G98EFW KEMLYN ROAD STAND, LIVERPOOL. ground stadium

And this is what it looks like in the present day.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, October 13, 2017: Former Liverpool player and manager and current non-executive director Kenny Dalglish gives a speech as the club's Centenary Stand is renamed the Kenny Dalglish Stand. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Kop, of course, underwent a significant change after the Taylor Report called for football stadiums’ standing terraces to be replaced with all-seater stadiums following the tragic events at Hillsborough.

The 1993/94 campaign would be its last and the occasion was marked with an emotional send-off.

Old Kop, 1990s (Picture by: Neal Simpson / EMPICS Sport)

The Kop last stand, Anfield: LIverpool vs Norwich, 1994 (PA Images)

As you can see in 1996, the Kop would now be an all-seater.

Liverpool, England - Wednesday, November 27th, 1996: A view of Anfield from the Spion Kop before the 4th Round of the League Cup at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In 1997, an upper-tier would be added to the Anfield Road end in a boost to capacity.

Anfield Road End (Propaganda Photos)

Drastic changes would be few and far between in the following years as new stadium plans were widely discussed but no movement would occur.

Anfield, Liverpool, 2008. Artist: Historic England Staff Photographer.. Image shot 2008. (PA / Alamy pic)

But after owners FSG decided to remain at Anfield instead of building a new stadium in Stanley Park, work started on demolishing the old main stand in favour of a new three-tier stand.

Here’s how it once looked back in 2011, throughout the build process and in present day – capacity would rise to 54,000.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, December 30, 2011: A general view of Liverpool's Anfield stadium before the Premiership match Newcastle United at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 24: The Main Stand Roof Truss is attached to the stand at Anfield on July 24, 2015 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 1, 2017: A general view of the exterior of the new Main Stand at Anfield before the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool FC and NK Maribor. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, February 4, 2020: A general view of the recently re-developed Main Stand before the FA Cup 4th Round Replay match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And it’s seen a certain memorable day…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy after as his side are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s manager Jürgen Klopp (L) and assistant manager Peter Krawietz celebrate on the podium during the trophy presentation as the Reds are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The current stadium dominates the skyline and will continue to do so with the new Anfield Road expansion due to be completed for the 2023/24 season.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, April 30, 2021: An aerial view of Anfield, the home stadium of Liverpool Football Club. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A general, aerial view of Anfield (Goodison Park) (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Anfield’s capacity will rise to 61,000 and it’ll look something like this. Pretty amazing, right!

Anfield Road Stand vision (Liverpool FC/PA handout)

From this to this…

And this to this…

Anfield has undergone extensive changes in its 129-year history with Liverpool Football Club and as the club has grown so has its spiritual home.

‘The very word ‘Anfield’ means more to me than I can describe’ – Bill Shankly

