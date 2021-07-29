Liverpool conclude their run of warmup friendlies in Austria with a clash with German side Hertha Berlin in Innsbruck tonight. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

The Reds are nearing the end of their four-week training camp, and have so far played out 1-1 draws with Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart and a 1-0 victory over Mainz.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his squad can work closer to full sharpness as they take on Hertha this evening, with Virgil van Dijk expected to make his first appearance in nine months.

This clash could also see first outings of the summer for Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson, while a host of youngsters and fringe players can look to make an impression on the manager.

The game gets underway at 7.20pm (BST) – or 8.20pm in Innsbruck, 2.20pm in New York, 11.20am in Los Angeles, 4.20am (Friday) in Sydney, 10.20pm in Dubai and 9.20pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Hertha Berlin is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Liverpool vs. Hertha Berlin on LFCTV GO here, with a full match replay and highlights also available after the game.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ pre-season friendly on the following channels worldwide:

servustv.com, Servus TV, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Arena Sport 4 Serbia, Arena Sport 5 Croatia, DIGI GO, Sport 1 CZ/SK, TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark, Sport 2, MaxTV Go, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru, Match! Planeta, Match! Football 1, Sport Bladet Play

